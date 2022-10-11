The Joplin volleyball team improved to 15-10-1 with a 3-1 triumph over Neosho in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 25-22, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-16.
Bailey Owens led the Eagles with a team-high 22 kills. Serafina Auberry amassed 14 kills and 14 digs, while Paisley Parker compiled 19 digs and 10 kills.
Raelin Caldeon had seven kills and three digs, while Adalynn Niorfalise handed out 53 assists with nine digs and three aces. Jayla Hunter paced the defense with 32 digs.
Joplin hosts Nixa on Thursday night in its final home contest of the season.
