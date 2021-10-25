At the first open gym as the new Joplin volleyball coach in April, Desiree Felker saw that her Eagles had all the ingredients to make a run at a district championship.
“We had the pieces to do it,” Felker said. “If we worked hard, I knew we could get here. It was just a matter of if we would do that or not.”
Fast forward six months to Oct. 25, Felker’s vision of what her program could accomplish came to fruition.
The second-seeded Eagles (15-11-5) defeated top-seeded Carthage 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22) in the Class 5 District 12 championship game on Monday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Moments after claiming what is said to be the program’s first district title since 1992, Felker emerged from the Joplin locker room and immediately ran over to hug longtime Eagles coach Staci Saunders.
The joy was evident on both of their faces.
“It’s extremely exciting for these kids,” Felker said. “They worked so hard this summer, all season and I think there were a few times this year where we could have packed it (up), but instead, they kept coming back. Every time we raised the bar, they jumped over it. They made us raise it every time. I think tonight showed that mentality. When things got tough, they overcame it. I’m really proud of them for that.”
After falling in a 1-0 hole early on, Joplin jumped out to a 14-11 advantage after a Carthage attack error in the second set. The Eagles then rattled off seven unanswered tallies to take a sizable 21-11 lead, and senior Emma Floyd tied the series at one-all with the set-clinching kill.
And the momentum carried over into the next two sets.
Joplin took a 10-5 lead when Angelina Schramm registered a kill midway through the third set. But the Tigers’ responded with a 7-4 burst to slice the deficit to 14-12 after a Sydnee Dudolski kill.
Both teams exchanged scores to 20-18, but the Eagles closed out the set with a 5-2 rally to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
The fourth set was all Joplin early as Paisley Parker collected an ace to give the Eagles an 11-6 lead. That advantage swelled to 19-12 for Joplin when Bailey Owens slammed a kill, but Carthage made things interesting down the stretch.
The Tigers responded with a 10-5 rally to trim the deficit to 24-22. However, Joplin clinched the set and the victory after a service error.
Felker said the turning point was after they fell in a 15-6 hole to Carthage in the opening set. While Joplin dropped the set by four points, the Eagles finished it out with a 16-10 burst.
“We took a couple of timeouts and I told them, ‘We have to play one point at a time. It doesn’t matter what the score is. One play at a time, one point at a time,’” Felker said. “That’s how we got it done. They took that with them the rest of the game. That’s the way they approached the second set, the third set and the fourth set. We were able to close the gap and carry over that momentum.”
Schramm, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, provided a spark at the net for Joplin seemingly all game. She finished with a team-high 12 kills in the match.
“She (Angelina) was making smart decisions with the ball,” Felker said. “She played extremely aggressively and really smart when we needed her to. I can’t ask for much more out of a senior leader. Really proud of her. She turned it on in the middle of the season and has never looked back.”
Floyd added eight kills. Abby Edwards and Allie Lawrence chipped in seven and six kills, respectively.
Abby Hembree handed out 17 assists, while Kaya Cooper had 16. Jayla Hunter came up big on defense with 21 digs, and Paisley Parker collected 19.
Dudolski capped a standout career with Carthage by posting a double-double. She led the team with 14 kills and had 13 digs.
Raven Probert dished out 31 assists, while Olivia Bourgault had 18 digs.
“I’m really proud of them, especially with everything they have done this season,” Tigers coach Bradyn Webb said. “I can confidently say they exceeded my expectations in everything that they have done. They had a goal of coming in and working hard this year, hard work will pay off. Unfortunately tonight, it did not go out in our favor. I’m really proud of them and how they worked.”
The Tigers graduate four seniors, including Dudolski, Bourgault, Grace Pickering and Sophie Shannon.
“Our seniors were amazing this year,” Webb said. “I think that was a turning point for us as a program is the leadership they showed. They have worked hard at that. They came into this season saying we want to be different. They did that. They led in every single way possible on the court and off the court. It has been great for our program and for our future.”
Joplin will travel to play the winner of Nixa-Kickapoo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in sectional play. The Eagles and Chiefs square off for the Class 5 District 11 title at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Our motto for the season is, ‘Why not us?,’” Felker said. “Who better to beat Nixa or Kickapoo than Joplin High School?”
