BRANSON, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team pulled away from Branson late for a 3-1 victory on Thursday at Branson High School.
The Eagles (5-3-2) found themselves in a 1-1 tie before claiming back-to-back set victories with a 25-16 advantage in the third set and a 29-27 victory in the fourth.
Joplin opened the match with a 25-20 advantage in the first set before Branson answered with a 25-22 advantage in the second.
For the Eagles, Angelina Schramm tallied 13 kills while Allie Lawrence added nine kills and three aces. Bailey Owens had eight kills and four blocks, and Emma Floyd recorded seven kills and three blocks.
Kaya Cooper tallied three aces and 14 assists while Abby Hembree totaled 18 assists and Pailey Parker 21 digs.
Joplin competes in the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic on Saturday in Carl Junction.
