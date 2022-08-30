KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team opened the season with 2-0 setbacks to Nevada and Pembroke Hill Tuesday night on the road.

Nevada topped Joplin by identical scores of 25-19, while Pembroke Hill won with scores of 25-8 and 25-21.

Stat leaders for Joplin's first match — Bailey Owens with six kills and 25 assists, Abby Hembree eight aces, Jayla Hunter 14 digs and Raelin Calderon two blocked shots.

Leading the Eagles against Pembroke Hill — Paisley Parker five kills, Abby Hembree five aces, Hunter 12 digs and Owens one blocked shot.

Joplin hosts Cassville at 7 p.m. Thursday in its home opener.

Tags

Trending Video