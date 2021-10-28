NIXA, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team’s historic season came to a close on Thursday night.
Nixa defeated Joplin 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-16) in a Class 5 state sectional matchup inside Nixa Fieldhouse.
The Eagles of Nixa (31-4) advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they’ll play the winner of Rock Bridge-Lebanon with a site to be determined.
“Obviously, Nixa is a pretty good team,” Joplin coach Desiree Felker said. “They do a lot of things really well. They run an extremely fast offense. They are in system a lot, which makes the other team’s job extremely difficult. I think our girls showed up to play. We have to take it for what it is. We scored more points on them tonight than we did the first time we played them. I think that shows our progress throughout the season. I wish it would have gone the other way, but Nixa’s a good team.”
Nixa showed its firepower early by jumping out to a 15-5 start in a stretch of play that saw Missouri State commit Jaycee Fixsen tally four kills. Jena Medearis picked up three kills and a pair of aces.
But Joplin cut the margin in half with a 13-8 burst to make the score 23-18 after a Nixa attack error. However, Nixa closed the set out with a kill from Allie Billmyer and an ace from Sydney Golden.
Nixa got off to a 14-4 start in the second set following an ace from Fixsen and never looked back. The Eagles of Nixa finished off the set with a 11-7 spurt to take a 2-0 series lead.
Fixsen collected the set-clinching kill.
In the third set, Nixa held a 13-9 midway through after a kill from Billmyer. Nixa then followed with a 12-6 rally, with Medearis collecting the match’s final tally with a kill.
Medearis, a 6-foot middle blocker, netted 10 kills to pace Nixa. Fixsen added nine, while Billmyer finished with eight.
“They are fast,” Felker said. “They are extremely dynamic and physical at the net. They are able to see balls on the court. Our kids moved and tried to figure out where they were going to swing. As soon as they moved, they put the ball where they were at. They are pretty smart and good at seeing the court.”
Joplin (15-12-5) was led by Allie Lawrence, who slammed six kills. The senior also had five digs to go along with two aces.
Angelina Schramm and Abby Edwards each chipped in four kills for Joplin. Abby Hembree handed out eight assists, while Paisley Parker led the defense with seven digs.
Felker said her first season as Joplin’s coach will be a memorable one. On Monday, the Eagles topped Carthage 3-1 to secure their first district championship since 1996.
“I can’t imagine it going any other way,” Felker said. “I’m really proud of the kids. They work extremely hard. I told the girls, ‘In 20 years, we are not going to remember losing to Nixa. We are going to remember making history.’ I think that is the most important part of this season.”
Joplin graduates six seniors, including Schramm, Lawrence, Logan Bruggeman, Sydney Walker, Kacy Coss and Emma Floyd.
“They (seniors) set the standard,” Felker said. “They showed people what it takes. It takes buying in, working hard and coming in everyday. It’s not just about putting work in the gym. It’s also about putting work in the weight room and in the offseason. I think that they really showed people that. They demanded that of their teammates. I think that is something that will continue moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.