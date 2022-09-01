To say Tuesday motivated Joplin’s volleyball team would be an understatement.
The Eagles dropped a pair of matches by 2-0 scores, but Thursday marked a new day and a familiar feel for a squad that captured their first district championship since 1995 last season.
Joplin (1-2) swept Cassville 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-12) in its home opener inside JHS’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
It was just what the doctor ordered for the volleyball Eagles.
“It feels good to get one under our belt,” Joplin coach Desiree Felker said. “Tuesday left a bad taste in our mouth, so we got back into the gym (Wednesday) and we adjusted some things. They came out ready to go tonight.”
The Eagles wasted no time in the first set, pulling away in lopsided fashion. Set 2 saw Joplin grab an early 7-4 advantage that swelled to 12-8 following a kill from senior Serafina Auberry.
After a brief Wildcat spurt, Auberry later delivered back-to-back aces and junior Bailey Owens added a kill as the Eagles pulled in front 17-11.
The hosts overwhelmed Cassville with their serving throughout the second set. Senior Jayla Hunter collected a pair of aces in the latter stages of the set as Joplin cruised to an 11-point win.
“We’ve talked about serving being a big part of our game and we kind of dropped the ball with that Tuesday night,” Felker said. “We didn’t serve as aggressively as I would have liked us to, but when you can start your defense or offense from the service line, it sets the tone early. I think that was a big difference for us tonight.”
The Eagles rolled into the third set with a 10-5 advantage, punctuated by a kill from senior Abby Edwards. That lead grew to 15-6 when junior Raelin Calderon slammed a kill.
And the Eagles kept the throttle down as they pulled their lead to 21-10 following another kill. Joplin clinched the match after a Cassville attack error.
“Tonight we understood people aren’t going to back down to us and we have to bring our game every single night,” Felker said. “Our consistency at the net was much improved tonight from Tuesday.”
A 5-foot-11 middle blocker, Owens led the Eagles with seven kills. Auberry, an outside hitter, tallied five kills while Edwards and Calderon finished with four apiece.
Joplin’s senior setter Kaya Cooper handed out a team-high 11 assists, while Hembree finished with nine assists. Hunter paced the defense with 18 digs and senior Paisley Parker tallied 11 digs.
As a team, the Eagles tallied 16 service aces. Hunter and Calderon each amassed six aces to lead the way.
“Bailey Owens did a great job at the net tonight,” Felker said. “Raelin Calderon did a great job serving for us tonight. They both stepped up big for us when we needed them.”
Joplin travels to Springfield Central on Tuesday.
