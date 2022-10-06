WILLARD, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team snapped a four-game skid with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Willard in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25 and 15-11. Joplin improved to 13-10-1 overall.
Bailey Owens led the Eagles with 16 kills, while Serafina Auberry compiled 15 digs, 11 kills and one block. Abby Hembree handed out 28 assists with 10 digs and six kills.
Jayla Hunter led the defense with 31 digs. Paisley Parker amassed six aces and four kills, while Raelin Calderon had five kills, three aces and three digs.
Joplin plays at Pittsburg (Kan.) on Monday.
