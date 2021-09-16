AURORA, Mo. — Emma Floyd and Abby Edwards combined for 21 kills to aid the Joplin volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Aurora on Thursday night.
The Eagles (5-2-2) picked up set victories of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-22.
Floyd finished with 11 kills while Edwards tallied 10 kills and eight digs. Angelina Schramm added seven kills, while Allie Lawrence chipped in six kills and eight digs.
Also for Joplin, Bailey Owens had five kills and three blocks, and Paisley Parker recorded a team-high 26 assists and 18 digs.
The Eagles hit the road to take on Webb City on Tuesday.
