There’s just something about home court advantage.
Joplin’s volleyball team sure relishes playing inside its confines at Kaminsky Gymnasium. The Eagles improved to 2-0 at home with a 3-0 sweep over non-conference opponent McDonald County on Thursday night.
Joplin, improving to 2-3 overall, won with set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-17.
“We like to play at home in front of our fans. This is where we play our best,” Eagles coach Desiree Felker said. “I’m impressed with what we did tonight. We had a couple of girls out with different injuries, but we had a couple of people step up and do big things for us in positions they are not used to playing. This win was huge for us.”
The Eagles rolled from the word go, taking an initial 8-4 advantage after an ace from Kaya Cooper early in the opening set.
Joplin followed with a 12-6 run capped by a kill from Bailey Owens to stretch the lead to 20-10. Serafina Auberry collected a set-clinching block to account for the Eagles’ final tally in the first set.
Set 2 was more of the same. Joplin built a 9-4 lead when Janiah Vaughn racked up a kill.
Then later in the set, Paisley Parker came up with an ace as the Eagles pulled in front 20-11. Joplin finished the second set on a 5-2 rally, punctuated with another ace from Cooper.
“We changed our rotation up to open things up for our setters and our hitters on the front row,” Felker said. “They allowed us to run a few different combinations of sets to speed things up. I think that really helped us to speed things up and get ourselves going.”
The final set was all Eagles. Joplin cruised to a 12-6 lead and later took a 23-16 advantage after back-to-back kills from Parker before closing out the win.
A middle blocker/outside hitter, Owens was a heavy hitter for the Eagles on Thursday night. The 6-foot-1 junior amassed a match-high 17 kills with an impressive .467 hitting percentage.
“She was dynamic at the net for us,” Felker said. “She talked about her confidence and how she needed to play big. She did that for us tonight.”
Parker had a big night. The senior compiled nine kills, seven digs and four service aces.
“Paisley played all the way around for us,” Felker said. “She played in the back row and she was hitting on the outside on the front row. Tonight she had a few different options when she was going up to hit. All season, she’s done a good job for us.”
Auberry added six kills, two aces and one blocked shot. Abby Hembree handed out a team-high 18 assists.
“I think Serafina did a good job at the net tonight,” Felker said. “Her aggressive swings opened some things up for other people. Abby Hembree's setting from the front row also opened things up for us. She kept the defense honest and that allowed us to hit and swing around the blocks as well.”
Joplin competes in the Hillcrest Slamfest on Saturday.
Added Felker, “We are fired up and ready to go. We are ready to play some more volleyball.”
