NEOSHO, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team put together a solid showing at the annual Neosho Invitational on Saturday at Neosho High School.
The Eagles (10-7-5) went 3-1-1 on the day to win the Black Bracket.
Senior Allie Lawrence, who was named to the all-tournament team, posted 20 kills, six aces, one assist and 15 digs. Angelina Schramm had 26 kills and eight aces while Abby Edwards followed with 22 kills and 33 digs.
Paisley Parker paced Joplin's defense with 78 digs. Kaya Cooper handed out 53 assists.
The Eagles host McDonald County on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.