After the Carthage Tigers took a 7-6 lead in the fourth set following a net foul on Joplin, they never looked back. Carthage looked poised to take the match after forcing a fifth set with a 25-15 victory.
That quickly changed.
The Eagles grabbed the first point of the final set on a kill by Paisley Parker. Parker and co. led the rest of the way en route to a 15-7 win as Joplin earned a 3-2 victory over Carthage in a Central Ozark Conference opener on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“It showed a lot of grit, a lot of determination,” Joplin head coach Desiree Felker said. “That kind of defines who we are as a team. We’re relentless. We’ve talked a lot about there’s a difference between wanting to win and being willing to do whatever it takes to win and I think that kind of resonated with them. It definitely showed there in the fifth set.”
Joplin jumped out early and took set one by a score of 25-18. The first set saw five ties, all happening by the time the score was 7-7. Once the Eagles grabbed an 8-7 lead, they led to the end.
The second set saw a little more back-and-forth action.
Joplin grabbed the first point once again. But saw the set tied at two a piece before Carthage grabbed it’s first and only lead at 3-2. There would be ties of 3-3, 4-4, 7-7, 15-15, and 22-22 before Joplin closed the book with a 25-22 set win.
The Tigers trailed by as many as 22-17 during the second set.
“Early on, we controlled the tempo of the game and we had a lot of the momentum,” Felker said. “We did a good job of getting the ball to our setter so we could open things up for our hitters at the net.”
Down two sets to none, Carthage was facing defeat while trailing 21-14 in the third set.
“I was so proud of them tonight,” Carthage head coach Chloe Allmoslecher said. “I think mentally, losing the first two (sets) and then knowing you have to take them to five (sets) to come out with a win, I was so proud of them... for bouncing back and staying strong.
“I think after you lose two (sets) its easy to just call it quits for the night and they didn’t.”
A kill from Brielle Cartwright would get the ball back in the Tigers’ possession. Then Kailyn Schultz delivered an ace to make it 21-16.
Setter Jaidyn Brunnert snuck one over the net for a kill to bring Carthage within four. Joplin’s Parker would earn a kill to make it 22-17.
Three straight points to Carthage brought it to 22-20.
Down three, Cartwright struck again with another kill making it 23-21. Then Carthage got within one point before a service error made it 24-22 in favor of Joplin.
Down to game point, Carthage made it 24-23 to keep the third set going. A service ace from the Tigers tied it up at 24 all. A kill from Kinley Adams put Carthage ahead and brought along some team energy.
Adams was showing energy all night long with her reactions to her points as well as her teammates.
“We always count on Kinley (Adams) for the energy and the intensity,” Allmoslecher said. “I always tell her that. That’s been something for her since I coached her in junior varsity three years ago to now. That’s been a big thing for her... and she knows that. She knows that’s a big part of her role when she comes in or if she’s off. She has to bring the intensity.”
That intensity helped her team power through a set that saw extra points. Ultimately, Carthage came away with a 27-25 set win.
“Unforced errors cost you games if you can’t find a way to put the ball on the court,” Felker said.”
The fourth set was back and forth with six ties as the team’s traded points all the way up until Carthage took a 7-6 lead and never relinquished it.
“It’s hard when you beat a team by 10 and then you come out and you lose the next set (fifth set),” Allmoslecher said. “I think that time (fourth set) we stayed a little more focused. Our goal was to keep the ball in play, Joplin is so scrappy, so our goal was to keep the ball in play and let them make the errors instead of us making the errors.”
Senior libero Jayla Hunter led Joplin in digs with 32. Hunter added two service aces as well. You won’t see it in the stat sheet, but the Eagles saw many volleys continued on multiple dives, and tough digs from Hunter.
“She (Hunter) does a really good job for us,” Felker said. “I can’t say enough about her. She’s our energy when we need her to be, she makes big plays when we need her to, but, the best thing about her is she believes that she can get to every single ball on the court and she plays that way. I mean, you saw it tonight. ... Effort turns into touches and she makes it happen.”
Junior Bailey Owens led the team with 16 kills while Serafina Auberry added 14. Janiah Vaughn carried a .300 hit percentage on five kills and two errors from 10 attempts.
Setters Kaya Cooper (22) and Abby Hembree (20) tallied a combined 42 assists.
Joplin goes to Branson on Thursday while Carthage travels to Ozark.
