SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team went 2-1-2 and won the silver bracket at the Hillcrest Classic on Saturday.
In two-set matches, the Eagles (4-2-2) swept Hillcrest and Glendale, tied with Glendale and Lebanon and fell to Willard.
A senior outside hitter, Allie Lawrence paced Joplin with 25 kills in the tourney. Emma Floyd and Abby Edwards contributed 15 and 12 kills, respectively.
Angelina Schramm added 10 kills for the Eagles. Kaya Cooper led the team with 36 assists while Paisley Parker recorded a team-high 44 digs.
In addition, Lawrence had 31 digs and Jayla Hunter amassed 26 digs. Abby Hembree dished out 26 assists while Sydney Walker and Hunter each had four aces.
Joplin hosts Aurora at 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
