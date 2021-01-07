The championship clash is set.
The Joplin and Webb City boys basketball teams punched their tickets to the title game of the Kaminsky Classic on Thursday, as the Eagles defeated William Chrisman 78-65 and the Cardinals defeated Nevada 65-55 inside Kaminsky Gymnasium at Joplin High School.
Both Joplin (6-2) and Webb City (7-1) improved to 2-0 in the event and will play for the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m not even sure the last time Joplin’s won its own tournament,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “So it’s a great opportunity. Webb City is really good. It’s on our home floor. … If you can’t be up and ready to play that game, then you probably need to check your stuff in. But I think all of our kids are fired up.”
“Our guys played well tonight, and I know they’re excited to play one more,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said.
Pool play wraps up tonight with Nevada (5-4) taking on Clever (3-6) at 6 before Carl Junction (1-8) plays William Chrisman (3-6) at 7:30.
JOPLIN 78, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 65
A scorching offensive start saw Joplin shoot 71.4% from the floor in the first quarter as it built a 28-13 lead.
The Eagles never looked back from there, leading the Bears by as many as 23 points and holding a double-digit advantage through the final three quarters.
“I definitely felt like we came out and played at a much higher level on the defensive end to start the game,” Hafer said. “That gets us started in everything. I feel like we really shared the ball well, too. … We were shaking a bit of rust off last night (in a 63-52 win over Carl Junction). And getting an opportunity to turn around and play a game tonight, that was absolutely what we needed to see from our team.”
Brothers Always and All Wright provided most of the offensive spark early for Joplin as they scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, in the first half while going a combined 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.
A triple by Always at the first-quarter buzzer gave the Eagles their 15-point advantage heading into the second period, and Joplin eventually took a 43-28 lead into halftime.
“It was good to see Always get going early,” Hafer said. “Everything we did was a result of getting into transition, getting the ball into the paint and kicking out to rhythm 3s.”
The Bears drew no closer than 11 points in the second half.
Always, a junior, finished with a game-high 24 points, while freshman All tallied 14 points.
Joplin senior Dominick Simmons scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. He shot 5 of 7 from the floor and also added five rebounds and a pair of steals.
“Dom is capable of that,” Hafer said. “When he gets his feet set, Dom is a really good shooter. People will forget about that sometimes. But the other thing Dom can do for us is see the floor. When he’s attacking under control, he can get baskets for guys.”
Terrance Gibson added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds in 18 minutes of play for Joplin, which shot 57.1% from the floor while holding William Chrisman to 42.4% shooting.
Dayne Herl tallied 19 points to lead the Bears, followed by Anthony Watkins with 14 points and Sir'Rahn Felix with 10.
WEBB CITY 65, NEVADA 55
Defense themed most of the night for Webb City as it limited a sharpshooting Nevada squad to just 30.6% shooting from the field and 18.5% from beyond the arc.
The Cardinals allowed just six points in both the first and third quarters, enabling them to jump out to a 17-6 advantage before eventually taking a 44-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
“They (Nevada) have had our number in the last couple of years, so we had a lot of motivation going into this game,” Horn said. “We were just excited to finish one off against those guys. I think they have one of the best programs in Southwest Missouri.
“Defensively, it keyed everything. We limited their paint touches, and that led to some easy offense for us. I think things got downhill a little bit, and our guys started feeling good.”
The Tigers battled back in the second quarter and made it a five-point game, 28-23, at halftime. But Webb City quickly reclaimed momentum out of the break and went on a 13-0 run in the first six minutes, 24 seconds of the third quarter.
A make on a contested layup attempt by Logan McNeley pulled Nevada to within 56-49 with a little under three minutes to go. However, Webb City again responded with a quick 6-0 burst to balloon the advantage to 13 points with about a minute remaining.
“We struggled with a combination of things offensively tonight,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “Just missed shots, missed 3s despite decent looks, especially early on. If we don’t get a good look early in transition, there’s nothing wrong at that point with running long possessions and making them guard for a little longer. So, No. 1, we just have to shoot better. And 2, we have to run more offense when the looks aren’t there right away.
“We did make a couple runs to chip away at their lead. I’m really proud of our effort — that wasn’t the issue. And that type of continued effort will pay off in the long run.”
Tenton Hayes and Nickhai Howard paced the Webb City scoring with 17 points apiece.
Logan McNeley and Logan Applegate led Nevada with 22 and 18 points, respectively.
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
Thursday's Results
Webb City 65, Nevada 55
Joplin 78, William Chrisman 65
Today’s Games
6 p.m.—Nevada vs. Clever. 7:30—Carl Junction vs. William Chrisman.
Saturday's Games
11 a.m.—Nevada-Clever loser vs. Carl Junction-William Chrisman loser (5th). 12:30 p.m.—Nevada-Clever winner vs. Carl Junction-William Chrisman winner (3rd). 2—Joplin vs. Webb City (1st).
