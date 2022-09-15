OZARK, Mo. — Joplin, Webb City and Carthage golf squads all competed at the Ozark Invitational on Thursday at Fremont Hills in Springfield.
Lyla Louderbaugh of Springfield Catholic claimed medalist honors with a 71. Marshfield's Marie Edgeman took second with a 73.
Carthage's Shay Gaddis highlighted area finishers. She fired an 88 to finish ninth.
Springfield Catholic won the team title with a score of 347. Willard (390) took second, followed by Nixa (401), Rogersville (418), Ozark (419) and Branson (420).
Joplin, which finished seventh with a score of 435, were led by Kenna Haley with a 99.
Webb City finished 10th in the team standings with a 457. Jacie Crouch shot a team-leading 106 mark.
