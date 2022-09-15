It’s that time of the year again.
Joplin (3-0) and Webb City (2-1) clash on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference showdown.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Junge Stadium.
It will be a battle of state-ranked teams. The Eagles check in at No. 8 in Class 6, while the Cardinals are the second-ranked squad in Class 5.
Joplin enters play with victories of 34-3 over Branson, 52-13 over Willard and 29-22 over Ozark to start the 2022 campaign. The Eagles, coming off a 10-2 season, were second in the COC standings last year with an 8-1 mark and ultimately had a district runner-up finish.
“Joplin has been in the top half, the top third of our league for a while now,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “There are a lot of new kids. But let’s be honest, when you have a school that large, it’s not hard to replace a lot of guys. They have done that and done a really good job with that. Over the years that’s been a big staple for our success is the amount of kids that step up and step into those new roles. They’ve always had great skill athletes. They’ve got good linemen. They are always going to be one of the top teams in our league. They do a great job coaching.
“We are looking forward to obviously playing the game and seeing where we’re at after four weeks. Each week you prep and you practice, you work hard. You try to do things to make yourself better and then you get a test on Friday. We’re looking forward to the game.”
The Cardinals stumbled in their season opener, falling to Nixa 42-19 in Week 1. Since then, Missouri’s all-time leader in state championships (16) has been playing traditional Webb City football.
In Week 2, the defending state champion Cardinals rolled past Carl Junction 47-7 and upended Republic 35-14 last Friday night.
“Obviously, Webb City’s got a great program,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They are really good year in and year out. This year is no different. When you turn on the film, the first thing that jumps out at you is obviously they play really hard and they are very fundamental. If you look at every level and every position group, they do a great job of playing their techniques and alignment and assignment football. Their depth sticks out. They’ve had a few injuries here and there, but they just plug in the next kid and that kid’s ready to go. It’s going to be a great opportunity and a great opponent for us.
“These games are special, there’s no doubt about that. I’m sure there will be nerves. I tell our guys, ‘It’s good to have that. It’s because you care.’ We are excited for it. It’s going to be a great opportunity.”
For Joplin, quarterback Hobbs Gooch has completed 37 of 55 passes for 673 yards in his first full year of varsity action. The junior has amassed 10 touchdowns to go with four interceptions.
Sophomore wide receiver Davin Thomas has emerged as one of Joplin’s top skill players. He has 10 catches for 266 yards and five TDs. Terrance Gibson has nine catches for 201 yards and three TDs.
A junior, running back Quin Renfro leads the Eagles’ ground attack, running the ball 42 times for 271 yards and three TDs.
On the Webb City side, the Cardinals have been snakebitten with the injury bug this season. Webb City lost running backs Max Stovern and Omari Jackson to injuries in Week 1 and then all-state athlete Dante Washington to a season-ending knee injury sustained last week during a practice.
The Cardinals were also without Cole Cavitt for much of last week’s game due to another injury. But Webb City has taken to the next-man-up philosophy as names like Breckin Galardo and Colton Gordon have emerged as playmakers.
In fact, Galardo had a breakthrough performance in last week's win over Republic. He ran the ball 24 times for 211 yards and scored three TDs.
“Injuries and things like that happen,” Roderique said. “If you do this for very long, you gotta be ready to roll with it. You feel awful for kids that don’t get an opportunity to play, particularly seniors. It’s just that next-man-up philosophy. I think our kids have really embraced it. I’m really proud of how our guys have responded so far through each week where we’ve lost kids.”
Since Joplin joined the COC in 2018, the Eagles are 3-1 against the Cardinals. The last three meetings, which have gone Joplin’s way, have been decided by seven or fewer points.
The Eagles have won the last two meetings by identical scores of 41-40. Last year, Joplin won on a 42-yard field goal from kicker Joe Ipsen as time expired.
That win marked the first time a team had beaten the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87.
“Since we’ve started playing again, I think both teams have been equal,” Roderique said. “The games have been really close. It’s always going to be competitive. That makes it really exciting. It always comes down to a couple of key plays here and there that make a difference.”
Added Jasper, “From a community standpoint, most of these kids know each other. They grew up playing youth sports against each other, seeing each other in middle school and playing against each other in lower levels of high school. A lot of parents are friends, related or working in the same company or businesses. That adds more to it with the familiarity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.