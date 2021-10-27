The Joplin, Webb City and College Heights Christian volleyball teams hit the court with state sectional matchups on Thursday night.
All matches are slated for 6:30 p.m. start times.
Joplin (15-11-4), which claimed its first district title since 1996 with a 3-1 win over Carthage, travels to take on Nixa (30-4) in Class 5.
The Eagles of Nixa defeated Kickapoo 3-1 to advance to the state tournament on Wednesday night. Nixa features three different individuals on its roster with 200 kills or more, including Jaycee Fixsen (376), Allie Billmyer (289) and Jena Medearis (237).
Angelina Schramm and Allie Lawrence lead Joplin with 196 and 180 kills, respectively.
Fresh off a dramatic 3-2 victory over Carl Junction in the district finals, Webb City (19-12-2) goes to Rogersville (20-11-1) in Class 4.
The Wildcats knocked off the defending state champions Willard 3-1 to claim a district title on Tuesday. Brianna Linehan paces Rogersville with 259 kills this season, while Zoe Reel has 198.
Leading Webb City is Kearston Galardo and Brenda Lawrence, who have tallied 263 and 227 kills, respectively.
With a 3-2 triumph over Jasper, College Heights (17-13-2) captured its second straight district title. The Cougars entertain Miller (30-3-1) at Ozark Christian College.
The Cardinals, who swept Greenfield 3-0 in the district finals, have three different players that have logged 200-plus kills, led by Kaylee Helton with 252. Emberlynn Kingsley has 218, while Haylie Schnake has 211.
Junior Addie Lawrence leads College Heights at the net with a whopping 346 kills. Lauren Ukena has chipped in 243.
In other area matchups, Diamond host to Skyline (18-8-4) in Class 2. The Wildcats (15-16-4) edged Sarcoxie 3-1 for a district title.
