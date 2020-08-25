High school football players and coaches have been following safety protocols in their attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and play the 2020 season.
Now starting on Friday night, prep football fans will witness firsthand the protocols put into place for them.
Joplin, last season's Class 6 state runner-up, entertains Webb City, the defending Class 4 champion, at 7 p.m. Friday in a highly anticipated season opener. And instead of the overflow crowd that would be in attendance any other year, Junge Field will be limited to half capacity — 2,000 tickets will be issued.
Joplin is keeping 1,250 tickets for distribution, and Webb City has been given 750 tickets to distribute as it desires.
"We have decided that we are going to distribute our ticket allotment among the parents of our football players, band members, cheerleaders and dancers as well as staff," Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt said. "We are capping our student section at 125 tickets."
"It's not very many (students), but we felt like that's what we would be able to safely do," Hiatt said. "That's what we're going to start with. We can obviously make adjustments to that as we move forward. Obviously we'd like to have them all there, but unfortunately COVID has forced us all to make tough decisions."
Speaking of tough decisions, Hiatt said no tickets will be sold to the general public.
"I'm sure there is some general public out there who is unhappy with it, and I certainly understand that," Hiatt said. "We respect that, but again, everybody has been pretty good to work with and understands that this is atypical and there is no playbook for us to follow. We're trying to err on the side of caution and make sure we keep people as safe as possible."
According to Hiatt, Joplin fans will be given tickets ahead of time to get them inside the stadium gates. They they will have to either purchase the ticket that allows them admission to the game or show a pass from the Joplin Booster Club, Central Ozark Conference or the Joplin School District. There will also be a ticket booth on the visitor's side of the stadium.
Once inside the stadium, more safety protocols are in place.
"We are requiring masks as spectators enter and leave the stadium and at any other time where they cannot socially distance," Hiatt said. "We would ask our spectators to be mindful of when they get up to go to the bathroom, get up to go to the concession stand. Families can sit together, but we ask them to maintain social distancing from other families.
"We're also allowing them if they want to bring a lawn chair and sit in the standing-room-only areas roped off on the ends of the stadium. That would be fine too. We're going to be as flexible as we can as far as where we allow people to go to allow them to socially distance. We brought in a small amount of additional seating, which will allow our crowd to spread out even a little bit more."
Seating capacity will vary from school to school and stadium to stadium throughout Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma during this season.
"What we've agreed upon as a conference is that we want to be respectful of whatever policies the other schools have put in place as we go to their place," Hiatt said. "Every school in the conference is working with their local health department to determine its occupancy policy. There will be some other schools in the conference who will limit occupancy and require masks and that type of thing, but that's going to be school to school. We expect that to be quite fluid as well as we move through the fall season."
OTHER EVENTS
Capacity seating is also 50% at other Joplin High School events and all middle school events, and spectators will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The same safety protocols are in place for the fans, and gatherings on the field or court before or after the game are not permitted.
