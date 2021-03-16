A sense of normalcy is finally returning to the Four-State Area.
This week marks the official start of prep baseball, with Joplin hosting Carthage and Monett in a jamboree on Tuesday.
The Eagles will look to lean on a large group of seniors this spring, including outfielder Kohl Cooper, catcher David Fiscus, first baseman/designated hitter Alex Curry, two-way players Josh Harryman and Fielding Campbell as well as infielder Carson Wampler and pitcher Kirk Chandler.
Kyle Wolf enters his fourth season for Joplin.
The Tigers enter this season with a new coach leading the way after Mike Godfrey retired following the 2020 season. Luke Bordewick takes over and will rely on a young team with seniors Kaden Kralicek and Will McCombs as the only team’s returning starters from 2019.
Joplin hosts Parkview at noon Saturday to open the season. The Eagles will also play Hollister at 4 p.m.
Carthage plays at Glendale at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Tigers also play Kennett at 12:30 p.m.
Webb City Jamboree
The Cardinals hosted Carl Junction and Republic for round-robin exhibition games on Monday.
Webb City will have a senior-laden group this spring with Cole Gayman, Eli Goddard, Noah Mitchell, Shane Noel, Treghan Parker, Devrin Weathers and Matthew Woodmansee. Flave Darnell was supposed to embark on his first season for the Cardinals last year, but due to COVID-19, he will make his coaching debut this spring.
For the Bulldogs, Carson Johnson, Alex Baker, Drew Beyer, Dylan Eck and Noah Southern were all starters as sophomores. Jake Stevenson will be in his fourth season for Carl Junction.
Webb City will host Rogersville at 10 a.m. Saturday in LAEL Leadoff Classic Action.
Carl Junction plays at Lebanon at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs also play Neosho at noon in Lebanon.
The Wildcats went 11-16 in 2019 and feature a roster without a lot of varsity time.
Former Carl Junction standout pitcher Danny Powers enters his fifth season leading Neosho.
