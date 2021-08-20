There was some good, some bad and some ugly as one coach put it, but Friday night marked the first time four area high school football teams saw outside competition this fall.
And the opportunity to hit a player in a different jersey was a welcomed sight for Joplin, Webb City, Lamar and Seneca in a four-team jamboree at Junge Field.
“That is how it goes with jamborees,” Tigers coach Jared Beshore said. “This is our first time under the Friday night lights and going against guys with opposite colored jerseys. Not to mention it’s Webb City, Joplin and Seneca. There is some good competition out here. A lot of correctable mistakes we can fix and looking forward to it.”
“You can tell in practice we were ready to go hit someone else other than our teammates,” Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. “It has been a long summer, a long two weeks. It was nice to go compete against someone else that is not a teammate.”
The format was a little different from past jamborees, with each team allowed to run a total of 36 plays — 18 against each of two teams.
The Eagles and the Cardinals did not square off against each other. The two Central Ozark Conference rivals clash next Friday at Cardinal Stadium.
On offense, the Eagles found the end zone five times against the Indians, highlighted by an 18-yard touchdown run from Quin Renfro on the first drive and touchdown passes from Hobbs Gooch to Whit Hafer and Jett Beal.
The jamboree offered Joplin a chance to debut an offense with a “new flavor” to it under first-year coordinator Jacob Hewitt.
“There are still some things we can clean up, but I thought all in all, we did a good job spreading the ball around to some receivers,” Jasper said. “We got a bunch of running backs some looks. We rotated the offensive line. We will have good film to clean some stuff up and good evaluation from it.”
On the opposite side of the field, Lamar matched up with Webb City first. The Tigers’ first drive was highlighted by a 25-yard run from sophomore Logan Kish.
The Cardinals scored three times against Lamar, including a 30-plus yard quick burst from senior Cade Wilson. Later in the jamboree, classmate Dupree Jackson broke through and added another long run to paydirt.
“Dupree played half the season last year as did Cade Wilson,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “We expect those guys to make big plays whenever they get an opportunity. If they are making good plays, it’s those guys up front that are doing a good job.”
Roderique also liked what he saw out of his team.
“There were some good things,” Roderique said. “There were some things that weren’t so good. It’s really hard to say until we get back and watch that film. We will be pleased with some of the things and then things we won’t be pleased with. We will be back out there Monday afternoon trying to work on it.”
Entering his first season at Seneca, Cody Hilburn saw some positives from his Indians facing higher-classified competition.
“We played two really good football teams, which is awesome for us,” Hilburn said. “We are a small school and we got to see two high-level programs like that. It was nice to be able to tell our kids that it doesn’t get much tougher than that. We can build off it.”
Seneca plays host to Marshfield on Friday. Lamar hosts Springfield Catholic next Saturday to open the season.
Bailey faces old team
Friday’s jamboree also featured a reunion.
It was the first time Scott Bailey faced Lamar — where he coached 14 seasons — as a member of the Webb City coaching staff. Bailey, who won a record seven consecutive state titles with the Tigers, is now the defensive line coach for the Cardinals.
“It definitely was a little weird, but it was fun, too,” said Beshore, who played for Bailey from 2009-13. “It was like wrestling with your dad a little bit. We definitely wanted to give him our best shot, and he definitely wanted to give us his best shot as well. It was fun.”
“We have been friends out here every time we have played against each other,” Roderique said. “It’s nice to have Coach Bailey on our side, I’ll guarantee you that. He’s a great man and a phenomenal football coach.”
