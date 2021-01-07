In a classic game of runs, the Joplin boys basketball team strung together the one that mattered the most.
The Eagles (5-2) used a 11-0 surge that spanned from 5:30 until 4:02 in the fourth quarter to help claim a 63-52 victory over Carl Junction (1-8) in the opening night of the Kaminsky Classic on Wednesday night at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I felt like our guys responded well in the fourth quarter,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “Coach (Justin) Pock did a great defense against us to try and take away All and Always (Wright). We finally started executing things late to give ourselves a better chance to score the basketball No. 1. No. 2, I felt like we played a little better defensively. We got some turnovers and got out in the open floor.”
After Joplin used a 9-0 run to build a 30-21 lead at the break, the Bulldogs posted a 20-point third quarter to take a 41-40 advantage into the fourth quarter.
But Joplin rallied and tied the game at 45 on an All Wright free throw with 6:09 left, then took the lead on Dante Washington’s fourth triple from the left corner on an assist by Always Wright.
“At that point, you feel everybody took that breath where the pressure shifts,” Hafer said.
Indeed it did.
Always Wright followed with a 3 of his own from the right elbow. Washington then finished with a driving layup and a pair of free throws by Always Wright capped an 11-0 run to open a 55-45 lead for the Eagles.
“I was pleased with our guys because we had a lot of rust after being off for a while and it showed,” Hafer said. “We still found a way to win through some adversity, which is the goal as the team is trying to consistently find those ways out.”
The statistic that plagued Carl Junction was 23 turnovers, but Pock was pleased with his team given they were down three players.
“They showed a heck of an amount of effort,” Pock said. “The guys played really hard. Joplin is an athletic team, really good. The two Wright boys can flat out play. I thought our guys didn’t back down. I would like to take away some of the turnovers, and (we) missed a couple of bunnies early on that ended up hurting us. For what we have right now, we ran out of gas it seemed like.”
Washington, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, came off the bench to score 16 points and pace four players in doubles figures for Joplin. Guard All Wright continues to shine as a freshman, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Always Wright added 11 points with three assists and three steals. and sophomore forward Terrance Gibson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We were at a really good place after we beat Parkview (on Dec. 22 in Springfield),” Hafer said. “Then we had some time off, then it feels like when you come back and you are practicing a bunch, it’s like you are starting over. We got to get back to that level, and tonight was a good step for that.”
Carl Junction was led by 6-foot-3 combo guard Alex Baker, who scored a game-high 23 points off 8-of-11 shooting from the floor.
“I can’t say enough good things about Alex,” Pock said. “He’s a kid that every team will want. A great kid who plays his heart out.”
Webb City 75, Clever 43
So much for a two-week layoff during Christmas break.
In fact, Webb City (6-1) appeared to be in midseason form against Clever (3-6). The Cardinals used a 24-8 second quarter to stretch its lead to 41-17 at halftime.
“I thought we played well,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “Defensively, we were really good. Our rotations were good. We did a good job handling their ball screens and screens off the ball. Our help side was really good. We limited their driving lanes to get the ball into the basket and get the ball in the paint. I’m really pleased with how we did defensively. We did a really good job rebounding the basketball. It helped us get out and run.
“Overall, we did a good job sharing the ball.”
Webb City’s Mekhi Garrard put together a season-best performance, posting 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. Garrard, 6-0 guard, fell three points shy of his career-high mark of 25 against Conway on Dec. 13, 2019. He also hit 2-of-3 triples and tied a season high with eight rebounds while dishing out four assists.
“He’s aggressive when he is focused and concentrating on his footwork,” Horn said. “He’s a guy that is really tough to stay in front of. He also showed he can step out and shoot the basketball. I thought he was really locked in. You are seeing the rust come off of him. He’s had days to practice now (after football). His effort was the main thing. His effort was at a really high level tonight.”
Senior guard Nickhai Howard added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with six assists and three steals. Luke Brumit, Trey Roets and Cohl Vaden scored six points each for the Cardinals.
Clever received a game-high 24 points from Bryce Gelle.
The Cardinals’ lead swelled to 55-30 after the third quarter before finishing off the Blue Jays with a 20-13 fourth quarter.
Webb City shot 52% (29-of-55) from the floor, while holding the Blue Jays to 29% shooting (15-of-51).
“It goes back to our defense,” Horn said. “We were in the passing lanes. We handled their screens and didn’t give them clean looks.”
Tonight’s Games
The final two teams in the six-team field see their first action today when Nevada plays Webb City at 4:30 and William Chrisman faces Joplin at 6.
The Joplin girls also are in action tonight, entertaining Carthage at 7:30 in the first Central Ozark Conference game of the season.
