BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Joplin baseball team closed out regular-season play in thrilling fashion.
With two outs in the top of the eighth, Kohl Cooper came around to score on a passed ball that proved to be the game-winning run as the Eagles (18-10) downed Bolivar 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Liberators' field.
Cooper reached on a one-out double to left field to get things started. He advanced to third after a groundout by Alex Curry to second before scoring the winning run with David Fiscus at the plate.
Josh Harryman, who has been Joplin's fireman all season, worked around a one-out single by punching out the final two batters to slam the door and notch the victory.
The Eagles drew first blood when Fiscus belted a home run to left field in the second inning. Bolivar knotted the score at 1-1 in the third when Cooper Cribbs came through with an RBI single.
Fielding Campbell started for Joplin, tossing four innings of one-run ball while striking out six. Cooper covered 2 2/3 shutout innings while fanning five.
Fiscus and Justin McReynolds paced the Eagles' seven-hit attack with two hits each.
Ryan Hadank took the loss for Bolivar (12-8). The Liberators tallied six hits in the contest.
Fifth-seeded Joplin plays fourth-seeded Lebanon at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals at Springfield Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.