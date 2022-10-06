The Joplin boys swim team captured the team title at its own invitational on Thursday at Missouri Southern.
Joplin topped the team standings with 262 points. Camdenton (228.5) was the runner-up, followed by Marshfield (195), Nevada (110.5), Seymour (26) and Parkview (26).
The Eagles won four events. Nathan Wardlow was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 24 seconds and the 400 freestyle in 4:28.
Zane Newman won the 100 free in 58:53 seconds. Joplin's 400 relay team team of Newman, Wardlow, Parker Hinman and Ian Vermillion won in 4:05.
The same team finished second in the 200 medley, while the team of Jackson Mordica, Connor Intessimone, Jordan Goins and Isaiah Thom were third in the 200 free.
Also posting runner-up finishes for the Eagles included Newman (50 free), Vermillion (400 free), Thom (100 butterfly) and Mordica (100 breastroke).
