Joplin football coach Curtis Jasper has spent the last 21 years as a coach in the high school and collegiate ranks.
And longer than that playing. Yet, he’s never had a bye week in his life during a football season.
Until this week.
The plan was for Joplin to hit the buses and journey nearly 150 miles today to Kansas City for a matchup against Rockhurst to open Class 6 District 3 play. But the Hawklets’ season ended prematurely after a player within the program tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which would force a two-week quarantine for the rest of the team. Rockhurst had no choice but to forfeit the playoff opener against the Eagles.
“That first week the season is over always seems really weird,” Jasper said. “This is different. I have never had a bye week in coaching football and playing. Not playing with the season not being over will definitely be different.”
Jasper used one word to describe his reaction when he first heard the news earlier this week.
“Conflicted,” he said.
“First, I was disappointed we didn’t have the opportunity to compete against them and disappointed for their kids that their season was over,” Jasper continued. “Then you move on to the thought that ‘OK, we are in the second round now.’ And then you have those thoughts of ‘What are we going to do practice-wise for the rest of the week? What are the best ways we can keep the guys engaged and focused on the next task at hand.’ ”
The Eagles, now in the district semifinals, await the winner between top-seeded Raymore-Peculiar and eighth-seeded Lee’s Summit, who play at 7 p.m. today, barring COVID-19 issues.
With essentially a bye week, Jasper said the team has shortened things up this week in practice to make sure the players are crisp and ready to go for next week. The fifth-year coach has also placed an increased emphasis on individual fundamentals rather than focusing on the Xs and Os and formulating a game plan before a normal Friday.
The bye week also gives the Eagles a chance to rest and recuperate following a physically demanding season.
“That is another positive,” Jasper said. “We have been banged up all year long, so having a week to continue to heal and get healthier is another positive for this situation.”
At the start of the season, many of the area coaches didn’t know if the 2020 season would last. Many thought a game at best, or perhaps a month before COVID issues would halt everything. Fast forward to now, the regular-season is in the rearview and today marks the start of district play.
Even with some setbacks — 15 reported schools in Missouri having to forfeit due to COVID-related issues since last Thursday — everyone is still appreciative of the opportunity to keep playing football this season.
“We talked about that a lot this summer and we talked about that a lot at the beginning of the year," Jasper said. "Once the season got rolling, we were able to play the entire regular season. I think it’s easy to lose focus on the fact that spring (sports) didn’t get to play their season. We are extremely lucky to have the opportunity we have this year.
"Hopefully, we can continue those opportunities.”
