The Joplin wrestling team (1-0) won in eight weight classes Tuesday to defeat Webb City (0-1) 45-28 in a duel wrestling match at the Cardinal Dome.
At 126 pounds, Joplin’s Freddy Cerrato-Martinez pinned Tyler Allen. The Eagles’ Orion Norris won by fall at 138, while teammate Johnathon Burke pinned Carson Farmer at 145.
In the 170-pound match, Joplin’s Elijah Neville picked up an 11-7 decision over Aiden Rose. The Eagles’ Drew VanGilder and Gunner Price won by forfeit at 182 and 285, respectively.
In addition, Joplin’s Brayden Thomas topped Liam Taylor at 195 and Draven VanGilder won by fall over Matt Cook at 220.
Joplin travels to take on Carl Junction at 6 p.m. Thursday. Webb City plays host to Diamond and Monett in a triangular on Dec. 9.
