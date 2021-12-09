CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin wrestling team collected a pair of dual match victories on Thursday night at Cassville High School.
The Eagles (3-3) defeated Cassville 59-17 and Aurora 64-12.
Against Cassville, Braden White (106), Toryn Jones (120), Alex Short (132), Johnathon Burke (145), Johnny Williams (182), Travis Shofler (220) and Gunner Price (285) won by forfeit.
Freddy Cerrato Martinez downed Jaret Hinson 19-2 at 126, while Drew VanGilder pinned Hunter Morris at 170. Draven VanGilder also defeated Kaden New by fall at 195.
Joplin picked up three forfeits against Aurora, including White at 106, Jones at 120 and Cerrato Martinez at 126.
At 132, Harlan Lochlan pinned Caymen Cornelison, while Orion Norris pinned Shaun Finnegan at 138 and Burke pinned Luke Miller at 145. Elijah Neville pinned Horacio Torres at 170, Draven VanGilder pinned Kyle Anderson at 195 and Price pinned Orran Cope at 285.
Williams beat Janson Hunt 13-1 at 182.
The Joplin girls (2-1) fell to Cassville 36-18.
Joplin competes in the Bentonville West Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. On the girls side, the Eagles wrestle at 3:30 p.m. in the same tournament.
