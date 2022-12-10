Brynn Driver had scored 10 points and was on her way to helping lead Joplin past Leavenworth in a first-round game on Thursday afternoon in the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic.
Moments before halftime, the senior leader had something happen that no competitor would wish upon their biggest enemy.
Driver dribbled inside the 3-point line and picked up the ball just before the free-throw line and hopped into the lane for a jump stop. As she landed, she immediately took all the weight off of her left leg and fell to the floor. When Driver hit the floor she let out a scream and grabbed her left knee.
It was a torn ACL. She's out for the remainder of the season.
Driver said she tore her meniscus in her right knee a couple years back and she knew when she felt the pain on Thursday that something was torn.
"It's gut-wrenching," Joplin head coach Brad Cox said. "I'm still almost speechless. As a coach, you think about: 'What if I called a different play?'"
Driver knows this was out of anyone's control, though.
"You just have to be positive," she said Saturday. "You can't be down on yourself. It's not like I could have controlled this happening."
Injuries can certainly be uncontrollable and they can be especially tough when it's an injury as severe as a torn ACL. Going through rehab and waiting for the body to heal properly can be a tough time for athletes. It can be easy to get negative and unhappy because all you can do is sit and watch your teammates play sometimes.
"It's definitely a hard pill to swallow to think that was the last time I'll ever step on the court and play with my teammates," Driver said.
Still a leader
But Driver and coach Cox know that there is more in store for her final year as an Eagle.
"I told her after sitting on the bench (Friday), 'You might be a coach one day,'" Cox said. "We still have her as a leader. She's still trying to lead in every way possible. That's what I told her. I said: 'Brynn, it's going to be a different type, but you still have to find a way to lead us.'"
"By being more positive and expressive in my feelings," Driver said about being a leader from the sideline. "Being more positive and there for my teammates is what's going to help me the most I think."
She added that she can help her fellow seniors out by watching them closely at games and practices and telling them what she sees and being there to help in any way they need it.
Driver mentioned that watching from the bench for an entire game helps her to see the flow of the game and understand how to help the other players see what they need to do to have success in a game.
It's not just about Driver being there for the team, but also the other way around.
"All we can do is be there for Brynn every step of the way, just like she's going to continue to be there for us as well," Cox said.
First positive
She has considered the injury to be "life-changing" and already found one positive since the injury.
"I'm a big believer that something good always comes from even bad situations," Cox said. "She has a knack of making something out of nothing. We see it out on the court ... and I think she's going to do the same thing here."
Maybe that something involves a change of plans.
"Just knowing that I have a future," Driver said. "This might be a sign that I was meant to go play in college."
How could that be a sign to play at the next level?
"Once you get something taken away that you've always had ... it just puts things more into perspective for you," Driver said. "Watching everyone else play makes you want to be back out there. I just want to come out stronger ... play college ball... and make the most of it."
Driver mentioned always wanting to go to school at the University of Kansas, but with all that's been brought into perspective with this injury she may have a change of plans.
"Since this happened, it's really making me reconsider my whole college plan because I just love basketball so much and I want to be able to have an opportunity to play again," Driver said. "Maybe I'll be better than I am now."
She intended to go to business school on the pre-law route. Her intentions were to go there and play intramurals so she could continue playing. Now she wants to play for an actual organized team, no matter where that may be.
Her plans to go to KU for business school are still alive, maybe just after she gets some more time on the hardwood.
Even after Driver is officially done playing she said she would have interest in coaching one day. After helping coach a JYBA team this year, she learned that she enjoys watching the players progress. She realized you can start when those players are young and have an impact on them over time into high school and maybe further.
As for her teammates, she still has ideas in mind for them and their successes this season.
"I want to see them work together a little bit better," Driver said. "I think this happening in a tournament is kind of hard because we haven't been able to practice without me being in there. It's just a hard adjustment. "
Driver had some insight to share with anyone who may battle a serious injury.
"Definitely take the recovery process seriously," Driver said. "You don't want to come back worse than you were. ... Recovery is really important, so if anyone else goes through this, then they just need to take that really seriously.
"That's what everyone's been telling me. I just need to focus on recovery and push myself extra hard at physical therapy to get better faster."
She also wanted to share what it's meant to be an Eagle and what she will remember about her time playing for Joplin.
"Just the connections and friendships that I've built from playing with my teammates all these years," Driver said. "Coach Cox is a great coach and it was a great year to end with him. (I will) just look back at all the fun times that we had and all the highlights.
"It gives me chills when I think of those fun moments."
Driver really emphasizes the importance of making the most of every moment you have.
"Don't take any moment for granted. Before I injured myself, I was kind of — I don't know — a little burnt out. But basketball has always been a big part of my life since I can remember. I've loved it ever since I was a little girl. Don't take a moment for granted because you never know when you'll be done."
