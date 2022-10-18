NIXA, Mo. — Joplin's Hobbs Campbell and Webb City's Abigail Street are Central Ozark Conference champions.
Campbell and Street won the boys and girls races, respectively, at the COC Cross Country Championship on Tuesday evening at Inman Elementary School in Nixa.
A Division I Kansas commit, Campbell finished with a time of 15 minutes, 21 seconds to lead the Eagles. Joplin was second in the team standings with 48 points, while Nixa won the title with 39 points.
Willard (110) took third, followed by Carthage (111), Republic (133), Webb City (154), Branson (156), Ozark (192), Carl Junction (231) and Neosho (269).
Joplin's Ian Horton placed fourth with a time of 15:45, while teammate Chance Tindall was fifth in 15:56. Also competing for the Eagles was Grey Edwards (17th), Parker Durham (21st) and Aidan Koch (27th).
Carthage was paced by Devin Smith, who finished 16th in 16:52. Eddy Fuentes (22nd), Michael Lanyon (23rd), Miguel Solano (24th), Caleb Fewin (26th), Skuylor Honeycutt (43rd) and Javen Byrd (49th) also ran for the Tigers.
Evan Stevens led Webb City with a third-place finish in 15:40. Mason Hedger placed 20th, followed by Andrew Dawson in 38th, Spencer Kendall in 46th, Dakota Grove in 47th and Ricardo Arrieta in 50th.
Carl Junction's Jack Lawson took 28th in 17:16. Also competing for the Bulldogs was Isaac Willoughby (34th), Alexander Allison (42nd), Luke Battagler (63rd), Jacob Garrett (64th), Gavin Hall (66th), Shane Napton (67th) and Colby Westhoff (68th).
Gabriel Mabrey led Neosho with a 41st place finish in 18:08. Carson Newell took 51st, while Adam Farrell, Christian Williams, Corbin Ables and Brandon Cargile were 58th through 61st, respectively.
On the girls side, Street won the race with a time of 18:40. Nixa captured the team title with 63 points. Ozark (78) was second, followed by Republic (83), Webb City (99), Carl Junction (143), Joplin (147), Neosho (147), Carthage (163) and Branson (200).
Also competing for the Cardinals was Brooke Hedger (15th), Rachel Miller (20th), Holly Capron (23rd), Kristina Bundy (40th), Emily Countryman (41st) and Brooke Collard (49th).
Carl Junction's Audrey Fletcher, Bailey Feken and Alexis Carpenter took 25th through 27th, respectively. Sadie Burchett was 29th, Klohe Burk 36th, Marissa Newman 51st and Delaney Harris 52nd.
Cylee Gilreath finished fifth with a time of 20:00 to lead Joplin. Averi Burks (21st), Mairi Bernaek (32nd), Isabella Cruse (44th) and Meridyth Mai (45th) also competed for the Eagles.
Neosho's Chloe Wood was fourth in 19:31, while Riley Kemna finished ninth in 20:30. Also competing for the Wildcats was Lakyn Prough (35th), Makenna Davis (46th) and Isabella Mabrey (56th).
Maggie Boyd led Carthage with a sixth-place finish in 20:05. Katy Witherspoon was 24th, while Jennifer Rodas-Gomez finished 39th, Jenna Wilson 42nd and Kimberly Monterroso 54th.
