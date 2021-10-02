LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Joplin’s doubles team of Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts are making a return trip to the state tournament.
The duo finished as runner-ups in the Class 3 District 6 individual tennis tournament on Friday in Lee’s Summit.
“Astrid and Emma had expectations this year, having gone to state last year and having not lost a match together this year,” Joplin coach Richard Perry said. “The doubles pool this year was much tougher than last year. And even with a 23-0 record, they could only get the second seed in their district.”
Despite falling to Lee’s Summit West sisters Aliyah and Leisana Rector in the championship match, Cardenas and Watts (25-1) beat Jaclyn Siegmeier and Ashley Farmer of Lee’s Summit North in the quarterfinals.
The two then knocked off Lee’s Summit’s Jordyn Gross and Kiersten Crowley in the semifinals.
“Astrid and Emma proved they belong in the state tournament,” Perry said. “They cruised through their first match and were able to overcome their toughest challenge to that point in the semis to win the match that qualified them for state. It was their first loss of the season, but what it does is it gives them a sneak peak into who the team to beat is.
"Compared to the Lee’s Summit West girls, the rest of the field looks much easier to play against. Our girls achieved part of their goal this year, which is to make another appearance at state.”
