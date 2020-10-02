Joplin’s doubles team of Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts finished second Friday in the Class 3 District 6 girls tennis tournament on Friday at the Joplin High School courts.
Cardenas-Watts, who won the No. 1 doubles championship on Wednesday in the Central Ozark Conference, lost to top-seeded Olivia Berens-Alana Freeman of Lee’s Summit West 6-1, 6-0 in the championship match. Both entries advance directly to the state tournament on Oct. 15-17 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Cardenas-Watts, the No. 3 seed, drew a first-round bye in the 12-team bracket. They defeated Marlena Davis-Ella Smith of Lee’s Summit West 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and knocked off second-seeded Jeanette Foley-Cassidy Hood of Lee’s Summit in the semifinals.
Joplin’s other entries — Kennedy Schwartz and Cloey Blank in singles and Jensen Vowels-Lauren Laird in doubles — lost their opening matches.
Carthage’s Katie Barton and Lucy Butler in singles and the doubles teams of Anayansi Lopez-rodas/Daniela Marquez and Isabelle Johnston-Kianna Yates also lost their first matches.
The singles championship match went three sets as second-seeded Peyton Koper of Raymore-Peculiar upended top-seeded Tristen Caskey of Lee’s Summit West 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.