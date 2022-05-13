Bodee Carlson and Kayla Talbot are taking their athletic careers to the next level.
The Joplin baseball player and girls soccer player signed letters of intent on Friday afternoon at JHS.
Carlson will continue his career at Mid-America Nazarene University.
“I’m extremely blessed to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Carlson said. “I’m really appreciative, especially of my parents and coaches that have helped me get to this point. I’m really looking forward to it."
Talbot will play at Crowder College, which will be in its inaugural season next year.
"I'm so excited and glad I get the opportunity to play with new girls and new coaches," Talbot said. "I'm excited to further my education and my career with these people."
Carlson, serving as Joplin’s leadoff hitter and second baseman this season, is batting .316 with 30 hits, seven doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI through 30 games.
“First and foremost, Bodee is a tremendous person,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “He’s a hard worker and tremendous teammate. As a baseball player, he spends a lot of time on his game and takes great pride in being the best he is capable of being. He is a student of the game and is always looking for ways to be a better player.”
So why Mid-America Nazarene?
“When I got on campus, I really liked that it was in a bigger city, close to Kansas City,” Carlson said. “It just felt like a good fit when I was there. I’m not exactly sure what it looks like next year with who is ahead of me and everything. But I’m just working on being the best I can be and giving myself the opportunity to do all I can.”
Carlson said he’ll always remember his time as an Eagle.
“It was a great time to play with a lot of the same guys since I was 8 years old,” he said. “It will be hard leaving, but it has been fun.”
“We will miss everything he brings to our program,” Wolf said. “But we are extremely proud of him and look forward to following his success at Mid-America Nazarene.”
Talbot said she chose Crowder because it's close to home.
"I didn't want to get very far from home, so when I found out they had a girls soccer team, I was like, 'Perfect,'" Talbot said. "I just want to get better at soccer and play as a team, get better as a team with these girls."
Joplin coach Josh Thompson said Talbot is part of the first graduating senior class he has seen through all four years.
"This is a special group to me and first group I've got to start with at the program," Thompson said. "It's really exciting to see her go on to the next level. She is going to be local still and somebody our high school girls can watch over the next couple of years."
Thompson said Crowder is getting a tenacious player.
"She plays with a lot of intensity, chip on her shoulder," Thompson said. "She's a player a lot of other teams are intimidated by, especially once we hit kickoff. She's 100 miles per hour type kid and a strong player anybody is lucky to have."
As for Talbot's time as a Joplin Eagle, 'My time as an Eagle was amazing. I'm so thankful for all my coaches and my teachers, my peers. They made my high school career the best thing ever. I'm very thankful for all of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.