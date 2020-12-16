Whenever he went on his official visit to Southeast Missouri State, Cape Girardeau had a familiar feel for Alex Curry.
“It reminded me a lot of Joplin,” Curry said. “It felt like home.”
And not even a month after receiving a scholarship offer from the Division I football program, Curry elected to commit to SEMO on Dec. 9. The Joplin product signed his national letter of intent a week later on Wednesday afternoon inside Kaminsky Gymnasium at Joplin High School.
“It feels great. It’s a blessing and I can’t wait to go play at SEMO,” Curry said. “Good environment. Good culture. I love all the coaches down there. They welcome you with open arms. … They just show love. That’s the thing I love most about them.”
Curry, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, is a two-time, first-team all-state player for the Eagles and has been a starter the last two years on the offensive line. As a junior last year, he led a Joplin line that produced one of the best running games in Missouri.
“I think Alex is a model of consistency in his approach and the way he goes about his business,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He works hard and he is a great teammate. He was one of our captains this year. He’s always been a physical football player. Off the field, he is very laid back. But once he puts on that equipment, he is very aggressive and has a mean streak to him. I think that is what SEMO likes is his physicality.
“For his size, he is very athletic. He is a multi-sport athlete. Those are a lot of things colleges look for, especially in a linemen.”
Curry will join former Eagle quarterback Colby Cornett, who graduated from Joplin in 2016 and is now a wide receiver at SEMO. Cornett was a senior at Joplin when Curry was in seventh grade.
“I have talked to him a little bit,” Curry said. “He has hyped me up. He’s got me feeling really confident. It makes me feel good about the program knowing I’m going to have someone that I have talked to a little bit.”
Jasper feels that bond his former players have created will be beneficial in Curry’s transition to college football.
“Colby was a senior my first year, and was an unbelievable leader in the way he handled himself as a quarterback,” Jasper said. “I know he is extremely excited to get another Joplin guy that he can mentor and take under his wing. Colby did a lot of that when he was here.”
Curry said the thing he’s looking forward to most about playing at SEMO is the caliber of competition. He’s also focusing on adding strength this offseason, so that he will be prepared for the next level.
“I’ll either redshirt or do whatever they need me to,” Curry said. “The goal is to progress and do as best as I can, so I can go play at the next level even.”
As for how he will remember his four years at Joplin:
“It’s been great,” Curry said. “I love the coaches down here. It has been my family for the last four years. I made the best friendships and bonds ever.”
Hensley takes his swimming talents to next level
The next chapter of Jonah Hensley’s life will take him a long way from home.
Hensley, a Joplin swimming standout, inked his national letter of intent to embark on a college swimming career at NAIA Midway University — more than 9 hours and 600 miles away in Midway, Kentucky.
The senior opted to further his swimming career at Midway over University of Wyoming.
“I have a family friend that is going out there,” Hensley said. “They had all the opportunities that I wanted. This was the biggest decision of my life, but overall, Midway was the best choice for me. I’m excited for the new opportunities that are ahead.”
At this fall's Central Ozark Conference swimming championships, Hensley was a member of the Eagles' winning 200-yard freestyle relay team and second place 200 medley relay team.
Hensley said his time at Joplin was the best time of his life, but he is excited to dive into life at Midway. He plans to major in criminal justice and aspires to work in law enforcement down the road.
“The most important part is loyalty and pride for our school, Joplin High School has a lot of pride and history,” Hensley said. “We have great coaches. I hope to continue my effort at Midway as I did here.”
