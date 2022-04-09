INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jennalee Dunn and Hobbs Campbell made history on Saturday.
The two shattered a pair of Joplin High School track records that stood for two decades as the Eagles competed in the Bill Summa Invitational at William Chrisman High School.
A future Cornell athlete, Dunn ran a record-setting time of 11 minutes, 21 seconds as she placed third in the 3200-meter run. The previous record was held by Kelly O'Toole, who ran a 11:24 in the 3200 back in 2002.
Campbell ran a time of 9:19 that was good enough for fifth place in the 3200. Just a junior, he broke Andrew Beard's old record of 9:23 that was also set in 2002.
Donovahn Watkins won the only event for the Eagles, claiming the boys shot put with a heave of 16.43m. Former Joplin student-athlete Kaian Roberts-Day finished as the runner-up in the same event.
He's now competing at Festus.
As a team, Joplin placed 16th in the team standings with 14 points on the boys side. The Eagles were 19th with six points in the girls.
In other boys events, Evan Matlock was ninth in the 1600, while Nicholas Horton was 13th. Zaben Barnes also placed 15th in the 3200.
Gustavo Onate took 12th in the 110 hurdles.
In the other girls events, Kirsten Thom took 11th in the 300 hurdles and 13th in the 100 hurdles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.