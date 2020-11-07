Joplin's Dunn earns all-state honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In her third trip to the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships, Jennalee Dunn earned her first all-state medal.
The Joplin junior blazed the 5K course at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in 19 minutes, 11 seconds and finished 18th in the 165-runner field. That finish makes her to be the first all-state runner in the girls program since Kelly O’Toole in 2003.
“I was going to try to get in the top 10, that was kind of my goal,” Dunn said. “I was hoping to break 19 minutes. I felt really tired today, so I was glad I was able to push through. I was in Class 1 my freshman year and I placed in the top 70, and to be in Class 5 and in the top 25, I’m really happy and honored.”
She took 77th last year on this same course and shaved nearly a minute off of that time. As a freshman, she was 64th for Thomas Jefferson on the old course in Jefferson City.
Dunn was in sixth place after the opening 1,000 meters but fell behind the next 2,000 meters stayed the course over the final two.
“I’m definitely more comfortable with this course,” Dunn said. “I always have a lot of trouble between the 3 and 4K so I was kind of expecting that. I was able to fight through that so it was a little better.”
Dunn also beat Nixa’s Alicen Ashley for the second week in a row as Ashley placed 25th, earning the final all-stat medal. Ashley beat Dunn in the Central Ozark Conference championship last month, but Dunn beat her by a spot at district last week.
Two other Eagles competed in the race. Freshman Allie Keizer finished in 50th in her state debut (19:58) and improved her finish by eight spots over the final 1K. Sophomore Sage Mitchell placed 124th.
The Joplin boys made their debut at not only the course, but the state tournament as a team for the first time in school history. Dustin Dixon’s squad placed 12th in the race.
“The atmosphere is totally different,” Dixon said. “We have ran here a few times at Gans Creek in the middle of the season, but when you hear them announce a team has been here 37 times and it is our first time for us, you look around and see the perennial powerhouse teams in our sport. It is hard to come here and feel confident and feel like you belonged, but we raced well today. It is hard to come here for the first time and race really, really well and we had a few kids do that. I’m excited for the finish today, and it will motivate us for the spring and next fall.”
Sophomore Hobbs Campbell paced the Eagles by placing 34th and junior Evan Matlock was 51st. Four of the top five runners for Joplin will return; the exception is senior Micah Bruggeman, who took 76th.
Joplin came to this course in September to run in the Gans Creek Classic but that came without any fans in attendance due to restriction by the Boone County Health Department.
“It was a different energy,” said Campbell, who moved from 74th after the 2K mark up to 56th heading into the final stretch. It gave me adrenaline to cross the finish line. I was going past and I heard someone say 15 spots off so I wanted to sprint and I caught six of those kids in the final 100 meters. I felt good.”
Carthage had a pair of qualifiers in junior Mariques Strickland (62nd) and senior Malcolm Robertson (94th). Strickland was running at the state meet for the second year in a row — he took 143rd last year in Class 4 — while Robertson was a first-time qualifier.
“He was always in the top half,” Carthage coach Andy Youngworth said of Strickland. “I know he is disappointed; he thought he could run faster but this was his second trip here and he improved by 44 seconds on a hotter day (than last year).”
