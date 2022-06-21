It wasn’t an easy season for Jennalee Dunn by any stretch during the 2021 cross country campaign.
The road was a little bumpy to begin for the senior runner.
But after learning that her ferritin levels were low, Dunn got treatment for the lack of blood protein containing iron and found her stride as the season went along en route to repeating as the Globe’s girl cross country athlete of the year.
“Maybe the stereotypical ‘tale of two halves’,” Joplin cross country coach Dustin Dixon said about Dunn’s season. “This season started a little bit rough where... long story short, there is a sub-category of iron called ferritin and Jennalee (Dunn) was ferritin deficient and we didn’t know it.”
Some of Dunn’s early performances were a fourth-place finish at Raymore-Peculiar with a time of 19 minutes, 53 seconds, she took 28th at Gans Creek with a time of 19:31 and was 23rd at Camdenton after a 21-minute and six-second run.
Include a 76th-place finish at the Southern Stampede and Dunn just hadn’t been at the top of her game.
“As soon as that (the treatment) really kicked in she was a totally different runner. She was the girl that we thought she could be,” Dixon said.
Dunn went on to earn a runner-up finish at the Central Ozark Conference meet on Oct. 19 at Nixa. Dunn’s final time was a new school record at that time of 18:57.
She helped to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish as well.
“When Jennalee (Dunn) came in she just had the tendency to raise the expectation for everyone,” Dixon said. “We were floundering in that 3-4-5 sport or 4-5-6 spot in the conference for years. ... But then Jennalee gets here and I couldn’t beg girls to run nine-minute pace to where she’s running long runs at eight-minute pace and she pulls kids with her.
“When you’ve got a kid on your team that can run 18:30 then 19:45 doesn’t feel as impossible as it did to the teams of before. She was a great teammate and a great person and kids just wanted to be around her and support her. ... She just made everyone around her better.”
Dunn went on to take fifth place at the district meet to qualify for the state run. Her season-long improvements would continue as she set yet another school record by lowering that time to 18:36 which was good enough for 14th and a state medal.
The team fell just short of qualifying for state with a sixth-place finish at district.
The 14th-place finish was an improvement from Dunn’s junior season where she took 18th at state.
Joplin finished first in the COC meet during her junior season and then took second this season to make up for ‘never’ finishing inside the top-3 as coach Dixon mentioned.
“Here’s the thing, there are kids that run very, very fast on just random meets in the middle of the season that don’t really mean anything. But you’re never really sure if you can count on those kids on the biggest stage,” Dixon said. “Jennalee Dunn was never that person. There was no doubt ever in my mind that Jennalee would be her best on the biggest stage.”
Dunn pledged to Division I Cornell University during her senior season and will be running track there for the Ivy League school this coming fall. Dunn was also a valedictorian at Joplin High School and was a track standout during the spring campaign.
