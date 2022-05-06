CARTHAGE, Mo. — Donovyn Fowler tends to rise to the occasion at Carthage High School.
That’s become no joke.
Fowler once again won both the long jump and triple jump as the Joplin Eagles competed in the Central Ozark Conference Track and Field Championships on a calm Friday evening at CHS.
One of the top jumpers in the country, the Oklahoma signee started off his day in emphatic fashion.
Fowler leaped an impressive 24 feet, 5 inches in the long jump to break his own school record.
“I always try to do my best at Carthage because it’s my favorite track for jumping,” Fowler said. “It’s really bouncy. The energy today was really good. It’s not super windy for once, which is crazy. I was actually able to get some good numbers in.”
The record-setting mark by Fowler was set on just his second attempt. Joplin coach Nick Reid noted he needed a little motivation to get over the hump.
“Donovyn got pushed a little bit today,” Reid said. “After the first jump, he was in second place. I think I made him a little upset, so he wanted to go out and show what he could do.”
In the triple jump, Fowler was victorious with a mark of 49-7, continuing his undefeated stretch of placing first in both jumps at meets this season.
And Friday’s showing was a big improvement from where he’s been the last few weeks.
“This one feels a lot better,” Fowler said. “Now that we are getting into districts and sectionals, practice plans are changing up a little bit to focus more on your specific areas instead of just overall. I have been getting a lot of jump practices in.”
Part of Fowler’s jump practices features a lot of short spring techniques, as well as plyometrics to help him perform at his peak.
With the district and sectional meet right around the corner, Reid said Fowler is definitely peaking at the right time.
“He’s right where he needs to be at mid 24s,” Reid said right before Fowler competed in the triple jump. “The goal was anywhere over 24, close to 25. We are getting there. We’ll see what he can do in the triple. I think he’s going to go over 50 today.”
Fowler posted two podium finishes at the Class 5 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships last May at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, placing second in the triple (47-7.25) and fourth in the long (22-10.75) to help lift the Eagles to a ninth-place finish in the boys state meet.
Fowler hopes Friday’s performance serves as a springboard heading into districts.
“It’s definitely giving me a lot of confidence,” Fowler said. “24-5 is really good. I’m really hoping I can keep increasing that and eventually to where it can’t be beat again.”
“Hopefully, we can just carry that on through to state,” Reid said.
Webb City’s Smith doesn’t skip a beat
Out since the early part of the season due to an ankle injury, Webb City’s Grayson Smith returned to action on Friday and delivered a record-setting performance to claim the pole vault.
The junior broke his own school record by clearing 16 feet. Ironically, he set the previous record of 15-0 at the Carthage Invitational earlier this season.
“It feels good,” Smith said. “It’s a big relief. It was four long weeks.”
Webb City coach Dustin Miller was impressed with Smith’s performance in his first meet back from injury.
“We didn’t even know if we’d get him back this early,” Miller said. “But he’s been vaulting all week. The son of a gun looked good the second day on the pole. We were very slow the first three or four days to see how his body would respond once he started doing more.
“He competed very well today. I’m really happy for him to get to the 16-foot mark. It took awhile, but he’s jumping really well. He’s confident, healthy. We are excited to see how he goes and hopefully we can get Justin Allen moving along at state with him.”
Last year’s Class 4 state-runner up in the vault has even bigger goals now that he’s healthy.
“I definitely want to win state, for sure,” Smith said. “I want to at least clear 17.”
Miller expectations for Smith were through the roof entering the season.
“We expected him to be a state champion,” Miller said. “That is a lot of pressure to put on a kid. But he’s good enough to do it. He’s talented enough. We also put the expectation for Justin Allen to all-state as well.
“That’s what we do at Webb. We put high expectations on our kids. They tend to rise to those expectations.”
