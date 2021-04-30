WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thursday was one of the best days weather-wise all spring, and Donovyn Fowler wasn’t about to let it go to waste.
Fowler shattered the Joplin High School triple jump record by two feet, sailing 49 feet, 4 inches to win the triple jump in the Webb City Invitational at Cardinal Stadium.
“I just new it was going to be good weather, so I just tried to make the best of my opportunity,” Fowler said. “I definitely could work on my landing. I put my feet down too early, so I easily could have gone 50.”
Fowler also won the long jump at 22-10.
“I prefer triple because it’s a lot more technique-based instead of just speed and strength,” Fowler said.
“That was awesome,” Joplin coach Brandon Taute said. “That triple jump is a leap. That’s a big-time jump.
“Donovyn had a great day all the way around ... triple jump, long jump, a great leg in the 4x100, and his 200. That’s what we’ve been waiting to see out of him in the 200. He had a great day.”
The Eagles finished second in the boys team standings with 131 points, two more than third-place Willard.
Hobbs Campbell won the 1600 meters and ran the leadoff leg on the winning 4x800 relay team, followed by Michael Bruggeman, Ashton Ventura and Nicholas Horton.
Dominick Simmons, Trayshawn Thomas and Luke Vieselmeyer joined Fowler on the 4x100.
Joplin’s girls won the 4x800, with Allie Keizer, Alexandra Carson, Jackaline Triplett and Jennalee Dunn running. The Eagles were sixth in the standings with 63.5 points.
“I was happy with the way our kids competed,” Taute said. “We had some kids we wanted to see in different events. We got out of it what we wanted, a lot of PRs. It went really well.”
CHAMPION CARDINALS
Webb City captured the boys team crown with 177.5 points, headlined by four individual winners — Luke Brumit in the high jump, Pryce Mason in the pole vault, Gustavo Sabbag in the 110 high hurdles and Caleb Cook in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
“This year has been so much fun,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “I love this group of guys. They compete, compete, compete. I have have guys begging me to put them in more events. I’ve never once had a guy ask to run a 400 here at Webb City. and I have guys begging to run these relays and do different events. It’s easy to be successful when you have selfless teammates.
“Starting (Friday), championship season starts. Nothing matters till May is what we say all the time. With this group, we have some confidence going forward. We’ve got a whole lot of improvement we’ve done in the last week. I can’t say enough about how selfless these seniors are.”
Webb City’s girls placed second with 131 points, led by winners Ripley Shanks in the pole vault, Emily Beres in the shot put, Dawsyn Decker in the javelin, Riley Hawkins in the 800 and Abi Street in the 3200.
Jefferson City came to the meet for the first time ever and won the girls title with 165 points.
“With the way the year went ... we usually go up into St. Louis and Kansas City and we weren’t allow to go (this year),” Jays coach Melvin Myers said. “I was looking for a meet and this one fell in here. It’s a good fit because we’re going to be coming to Carthage for sectionals. It’s been a good meet. I’m happy with it, perfect weather.”
BULLDOGS THIRD
Carl Junction’s girls won six events and were third in the standings with 119 points.
The Bulldogs featured a pair of double winners in Alanza Montez (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Shiloh Sluder (100 and 200 meters). They also teamed up with Olivia Vediz and Salma Lewis to win the 4x100 relay.
The Bulldogs’ Sadie Burchett won the 1600 meters, beating her seed time by 17 seconds.
LAST-LAP COMEBACK
When East Newton’s Kelton Sorrell took the baton for the final leg of the 4x400 relay, the Patriots were in fourth place.
But thanks to a 50.45 second lap, Sorrell passed all three teams to give the Patriots the victory.
“I was really just trying to get the person in front of me,” Sorrell said. “Once I got Joplin, I was trying to get Webb and Neosho. I was just really focused whoever was in front of me at that time.”
Earlier Sorrell won the 800 meters, missing the school record by 0.19 seconds.
“My coach and my dad told me to go for it because the weather was perfect, no wind,” Sorrell said. “I thought I’d probably have a chance of getting the school record and winning it, so I just kind of closed my eyes and gritted it out.”
More boys winners from area schools were Carl Junction’s Reese Bonjour in the javelin and Neosho’s Kaden Cole in the 1600.
