PITTSBURG, Kan. — Joplin's Donovyn Fowler and Carl Junction's Ally Montez showed why they are two of the top track and field athletes in the area.
Fowler and Montez shattered meet records as area teams competed in the 33rd annual Jock's Nitch/PSU Gorilla Relays on Friday at Pittsburg State.
A senior and future Oklahoma Sooner, Fowler won his two specialties once again — the triple jump and long jump — to help the Eagles post a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
Fayetteville won the boys meet with 97.6 points, while Owasso (83) and Lee's Summit North (81.6) round out the top three. Twenty-six total teams competed on the boys side.
Fowler leaped 48 feet, 3 inches to win the triple jump that set a new meet record. His jump of 23-7.5 was tops in the long jump.
Also a senior, Montez posted two event wins for the Bulldogs that placed fifth in the girls standings.
Fayetteville won with 149 points, while Owasso (110) and Nixa (96) finished second and third, respectively. Twenty-five teams competed on the girls side.
Montez, a PSU signee, won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.7 seconds and followed that up with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.76. Both are meet records that now bare her name.
Webb City also showed well at the meet, winning three events. Missouri Southern signee Riley Hawkins won the 800 run and 2000 Steeplechase to lead the Cardinals to a sixth-place finish in the girls standings.
Grayson Smith won the boys pole vault, setting a meet record by clearing 15 feet.
A Cornell signee, Jennalee Dunn won the 1600 to lead Joplin girls. On the boys side, the Eagles' 4x800 relay team of Hobbs Campbell, Zaben Barnes, Nicholas Horton and Evan Matlock also won.
Lamar's Marcy Miller won the girls high jump by clearing 5-3.
As for Neosho, Kaden Cole highlighted the Wildcats' as he finished second in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200. In girls' events, Riley Kemna took fourth in the 3200.
Zach Lansford took fifth in the javelin for Carthage on boys side, while Joey Hettinger was sixth in the high jump on the girls side.
