In the not-too-distant future, Donovyn Fowler will be chanting “Boomer Sooner.”
The Joplin High School multi-sport standout signed his national letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday at JHS.
Fowler is the No. 2 ranked triple jumper and No. 4 ranked long jumper in the Class of 2022, according to MileSplit USA.
“My recruiting process was different since I didn’t get to experience it my junior year,” Fowler said. “My senior year, I tried to take advantage of it. We moved the dates around due to football, so instead of going Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we would go Saturday, Sunday and Monday. I missed a little bit of school on Monday, but I didn’t get affected too much by that.
“As far as choosing Oklahoma, that’s where I fit in best. The coaching staff and all the players made me feel right at home.”
Fowler’s become a coveted prospect for major college coaches. Aside from Oklahoma, he’s received recruiting interest from USC, Arizona State, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri and Arkansas.
Joplin assistant track coach Michael Juergens’ face lit up when speaking about Fowler’s capabilities as a track athlete.
“The Joplin track team hasn’t had a big-time athlete like this for awhile jumper wise,” Juergens said. “It’s a huge deal for Dono. Ever since we got him his freshman year, we always knew it was coming. He can jump out of the building, but honestly what it comes down to, is his coachability with it.
“He’s able to take what you tell him to do and he can transition it into triple jump so quickly. It’s such a technical event and he is so good at fixing things so fast.”
Coming off a record-setting junior season at Joplin, Fowler set program records in the triple and long jumps. He capped the season with two podium finishes at the Class 5 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in May at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Fowler picked up podium finishes in the long jump and triple jump over the summer at the 2021 AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston, Texas, while competing for the Carl Junction Freedom Track Club.
Once he arrives at OU, Fowler will be joined by the nation’s No. 1 triple jumper in Brandon Green. Green preps at Ruston High School in Louisiana and committed to compete in track with the Sooners last month.
“I definitely think it will be a back-and-forth battle between me and him this year (in AAU),” Fowler said. “It will definitely be competitive having him there with me. At the end of the day, we are still teammates and we have nothing but love for each other. I think having him as a training partner is definitely going to help improve both of us and take us to an even higher level than we are.”
The optimism is high as Fowler looks to his senior campaign with the Eagles.
Fowler hopes to shatter his own records of 49 feet, 11.5 inches in the triple jump and 23-10 in the long jump that were set in 2021.
“Yeah, I definitely feel like I have made a name for myself,” Fowler said. “Usually when I go places that have track athletes, they usually know me. My goal for my senior season is to go 25 (feet) in long jump and 50 in triple jump, and after that, I want to keep improving as much as I can.”
Added Juergens, “Oh gosh, nobody is going to beat him. He is a stud. I don’t see anybody beating him.”
Before he aims to win a ring and individual titles with the Sooners, Fowler wants to take a step back and relish the opportunity to compete at a Power-Five-conference program.
“It just means you can do anything you put your mind to as long as you put in the work and have people motivating you,” Fowler said. “I have the city of Joplin and my family, along with my friends motivating me. Anything is really possible.”
