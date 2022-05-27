JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Donovyn Fowler made a decision that perhaps helped on the way to a state title.
The Joplin senior decided to scratch out of the 200-meter dash in the late afternoon on Friday at the MSHSAA Class 5 State Track and Field Championships to focus on the triple jump.
He ran in the 200 last year and took 14th and then jumped and didn’t get the finish he wanted.
“I started running and was getting flashbacks and nightmares from last year so I told my coaches to scratch me from (the 200),” Fowler said. “After the 200 your legs are shot for 15 or 20 minutes so I was definitely trying to stay fresh.”
The move paid off.
Fowler’s last recorded jump was 15.14 meters (49 feet, 8 ¼ inches) but even his next best jump – 14.92 meters – would’ve been enough to win.
He is the 10th state champion in Joplin history according to MSHSAA’s online records and the first since Zach Westmoreland in the javelin.
“It feels good coming off with a win, it is a great way to end the triple jump season,” said the Oklahoma signee. “It means a lot. I’ve wanted it since my freshman year. I made it to state (finals) and I was the ninth person they brought but I didn’t get a medal. Feeling this No. 1 on my neck feels amazing.”
The Eagles placed fifth in the boys 4x800-meter relay – the first race of the day.
The team of Evan Matlock, Ian Horton, Zaben Barnes and Nicholas Horton ran 8:02.02.
Joplin’s Jennalee Dunn wrapped up her running career with two medals, taking fourth in the 1,600-meter and seventh in the 800.
In the two-lap 800, she finished in 2 minutes, 16.98 seconds and moved up from 14th place after the opening lap to get into all-state medal range.
“I was afraid that wasn’t gonna make it up,” said the Cornell University signee. “We came through pretty fast and I held it for my last 200 meters and pass some girls. It was very competitive and I wasn’t expecting to be so, kind of rough in the beginning but, but it turned out OK.”
Dunn opened her day by running 4:59.85 in the 1,600.
How tough was this race? That time last year would’ve won the Class 5 title by two seconds. She was eighth last year, running 5:08.81.
“It was so fast, like I knew that the girls were going to take it hard (to start) so I was just trying to be prepared for that and I tried to stay with it for as long as I could go but I got a little tripped up in there on the third lap,” Dunn said. “I placed higher than I was seeded and I broke five (minutes) so I’m very, extremely happy and sad that it’s my last race in my high school career, but we’re excited for the future. Very thankful.”
She finished her track career with four medals – three at Joplin and one at Thomas Jefferson as a freshman.
Carthage’s Joey Hettinger also competed and tied for 10th in the high jump.
