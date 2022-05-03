BRANSON, Mo. — Harry Satterlee took home medalist honors as his Joplin Eagles competed in the Central Ozark Conference golf meet on Tuesday afternoon in Branson.
Just a sophomore, Satterlee shot a 73 to sit atop the COC leaderboard. His teammate and brother, Wyatt Satterlee, was tied for second place with a 74 for the Eagles.
Joplin finished third as a team with a score of 318. Nixa (307) won the team title, while Ozark (318) was the runner-up.
Webb City took fourth with a score of 327, while Carl Junction was fifth with 332. Carthage (336), Republic (343), Willard (356), Branson (363) and Neosho (370) rounds out the field.
Hobbs Campbell shot an 81 as well for Joplin. Also competing for the team was Dylan Bozarth (90) and Ian Surbrugg (94).
The Cardinals were paced by Braxten Cahoon with a 78. Josh Howard shot an 81, while Keegon Dill and Cooper Forth both had 84s.
Carl Junction's freshman standout Jack Spencer shot a 78 to lead the Bulldogs. Jacob Teeter was close behind with an 83.
Owen Derryberry and Britten Coy shot 81s to pace Carthage. Kytn Francisco also shot an 81 to lead Neosho.
