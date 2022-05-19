When it comes to sports, Hobbs Campbell is a jack of all trades.
In the fall for the Joplin Eagles, he runs cross country. He had played basketball up until his junior year during the winter.
But the busiest time of year for Campbell is the spring. The junior competes in not only track and field, but also plays golf.
The spring is a time of no breaks and relaxation.
“None at all,” Campbell said with a laugh.
Campbell always dabbled in playing a number of different sports growing up. He considered himself more of a basketball and baseball player when he graduated from middle school.
As a freshman at JHS, Campbell went out for baseball and golf during the spring. Since he was successful in track at the junior high level, he took a stab at running cross country for the Eagles.
“I had a pretty good season then, but I still wasn’t as passionate about running,” Campbell said.
Everything changed when Campbell became a sophomore.
After excelling in cross country and finishing 34th at the state meet as a sophomore, Campbell decided to run track while continuing to play golf in the spring.
Suddenly, running wasn’t something he dreaded anymore. It became a passion.
“That’s when I really started to love running,” Campbell said. “I thought that’s what I wanted to do in college.”
Campbell's hit the ground running as a two-sport standout for Joplin during the spring. Fresh off placing 14th at state during last season’s cross country campaign, Campbell qualified for the state tournament in both golf and track recently.
“It means a lot because I’ve worked pretty hard in both sports,” Campbell said. “It’s nice to see it all working out and knowing I didn’t waste my time doing both. It’s just great to know everything is going well.”
He just finished up his golf season on Tuesday as he shot a two-day total of 167 to land in a tie for 62nd as the Eagles competed in the Class 5 tourney at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
“I wasn’t happy with how I shot,” Campbell said. “But on the other hand with having track and state track to look forward to, it eased the pain a little bit, knowing I had more opportunities to succeed at state.”
And Campbell will have ample opportunity to make some noise at this Saturday’s sectional meet at Waynesville. He will compete in four different events in the 800-meter run, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800 relay.
It was just on May 15 when Campbell was a double district champion in the 800 and 1,600 at the Class 5 District 6 meet at Carl Junction.
“The goal is to make it to the state (championship meet) in all four of those events,” Campbell said.
Campbell said his spring schedule has been nothing short of busy.
“At the beginning of the spring, we have two track golf tournaments a week,” Campbell said. “Those are all day, so Monday and Thursday, I have to miss school for a golf tournament. I have track meets either Tuesday or Thursday. It makes for a lot of missing school.”
Campbell said he plans to take two weeks off after track season, but that’s not going to keep him away from other sports during the summer.
“I’ll probably still golf just a little bit, nothing super serious,” Campbell said. “But just for fun. I’m also playing summer basketball, so that will add stuff to my schedule. I will be a lot more relaxed in the summer. It will be nice to have a little break and be stress free from sports.”
