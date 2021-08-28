Joe Ipsen was taking his time as he readied for his moment of glory. He made sure not to overthink the situation.
Ipsen had all the faith in the world his teammates would do their job. He just needed to nail a 42-yard field goal.
Joe Jasper had the snap from under center. Hobbs Gooch had the hold. And Ipsen launched the kick.
Money.
Joplin’s junior kicker split the uprights with time expired to lift the Eagles to a thrilling 41-40 victory over Webb City in the season opener on Friday night in one of the most pressure-packed situations a high school football player can be in.
Proud Dad Moment, Joe beat @wcfootballcards with 42 yard FG as time expired!!!!! @PureZone49 pic.twitter.com/0TJYirUBSc— Brian Ipsen (@ortho_ipsen) August 28, 2021
The moment evidently wasn’t too big for Ipsen.
“I went through the motion and it hit the right part of my foot,” Ipsen said. “I knew it was a good kick. As soon as I looked up, it was through the uprights. I was just amazed that me and my team pulled it off. I couldn’t have done it without all of them. They kept all of us in the game. It was a good feeling to beat Webb after all the people doubted us and didn’t think we could do it for the third year in a row.”
“No one flinched on our side,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “No one hung their head. We knew we could do it. We have really good receivers that catch the ball and a quarterback that puts it where it needs to be. Obviously, a kicker that can put it through.”
What followed after Ipsen’s kick was a mob of Joplin players, personnel and fans that erupted onto the field at Cardinal Stadium in jubilation.
“It was just crazy,” Ipsen said. “I have never had anything like that happen to me. It has always been to go out there and get your one-point. In soccer, it’s such a team sport. You don’t get much individual fame for doing it. It was really great to be a part of that win and help secure it with the team.”
“I would probably put this kick up there in my top 5 of achievements. I've never had such an individual accomplishment.”
Both sides overcame a lot of adversity in the heavyweight matchup. Webb City rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead in the closing seconds, but it was Joplin that came out like Rocky.
After the kickoff went out of bounds, the Eagles started with the ball at their 35 and pushed the ball into Cardinal territory after a 19-yard strike from Always Wright to Hudson Moore. Wright spiked the ball with less than 40 seconds to go and threw an incomplete pass to make it a third-and-ten situation.
Wright found Landen Atherton for six yards yet Joplin still faced a fourth-and-four as the play clock continued to dwindle. But perhaps Wright’s most clutch pass of the night came when he connected with Jack Stanley for a long pass to put the Eagles in field goal range.
Wright totaled four touchdowns in the game — three passing and one rushing. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards and ran for 43 yards on eight carries.
Ipsen’s 42-yarder will forever be a highlight he will go back and watch.
“I watched the kick (on Saturday) in film with the football team,” Ipsen said. “It was a good feeling because even then everyone was really proud of me for doing it. It was crazy to watch. I could see everything else that was going on and all the other people doing their jobs and contributing.”
As for the possibility of never having to pay for a meal in Joplin again:
“I think I will,” Ipsen said. “I don’t think it will be that easy to get away with not paying for food.”
