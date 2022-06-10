CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws’ fight was once again on display.
Joplin nearly erased two big deficits, but the Chillicothe Mudcats held on for a 12-10 win in a MINK League marathon on Friday night at Shaffer Park.
Chillicothe improved to 2-5, while Joplin slipped to 3-4.
The Mudcats’ starter, Bailey Quint, was dialed in early on as he was the beneficiary of a 7-0 lead. Quint faced the minimum through the first four frames, but his defense came undone in the top of the fifth.
Chillicothe committed three errors and the Outlaws cashed in with six runs on three hits to trim the deficit to one.
Joplin’s Cody Min started the rally with an RBI single, while Webb City product Matt Woodmansee came up with a run-scoring groundout and Liam Bailey collected an RBI bunt single on a squeeze play.
Michael Long followed with an RBI double, while Max Bruff had a sacrifice fly. Sam Fagan stole second which drew an errant throw and Long scored on the play.
The Mudcats found their footing in the home half of the inning, pushing across two runs to take a 9-6 lead. Jonas Espinal scored on a fielding error, while Luis Ramirez touched home on a wild pitch.
Chillicothe tacked on two runs in the sixth to extend its lead to 11-6. The Mudcats’ first tally came off another Outlaw error and Brayden Hudson came through with an RBI single.
The Outlaws continued to fight in the eighth, getting four runs to shrink the deficit to one. Woodmansee ignited the rally with a run-scoring hit, while the next two tallies scored on a balk and a fielding error, respectively.
Long’s RBI fielder’s choice accounted for Joplin’s final run in the frame. Chillicothe got a big insurance run in the bottom half of the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Espinal.
Joplin went down 1-2-3 in the ninth as the Mudcats escaped with the narrow win.
The hosts opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Middleman collected a two-run single. Middleman added a run-scoring groundout to give Chillicothe a 3-0 advantage in the third.
Then in the fourth, the floodgates opened for the Mudcats. Chillicothe plated across four runs to extend its lead to seven. Josh Mapel came across on a wild pitch, while Ramirez had an RBI groundout.
Espinal scored on a fielding error and Austin Wright capped the inning with an RBI single.
Joplin concludes its two-game set at Chillicothe at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night. The Outlaws travel to Jefferson City on Sunday and return to Joe Becker Stadium to host the Renegades on Monday night.
