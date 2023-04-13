NIXA, Mo. — Joplin golfer Harry Satterlee shot par to capture third place after a two-way tie for medalist honors and Carl Junction took third in the team competition Thursday in the Ozark Invitational at Fremont Hills Country Club.
Satterlee's 71 followed the two low scores of 70 by Ozark's Carter Jackson and Monett's Jaxon Bailey.
Ozark and Nixa finished first and second, respectively, with team scores of 300 and 306. Carl Junction carded a 309 for third.
Following Carl Junction, in order, were Kickapoo 311, Rogersville 315, Carthage 316, Monett 325, Branson and Willard 331, Webb City 335, Springfield Catholic 339, Republic 345, Joplin 353, Marshfield 356, Neosho 363, Reeds Spring 386 and Hillcrest 443.
Other leading individuals following Satterlee were Kyle Fitzpatrick, Ozark, 72; Jack Spencer, Carl Junction, and Caleb Wiggins and Gaige Lewis, Kickapoo, all with 73; Britt Coy, Carthage, 74; Noah Naugle, Nixa, 75; Logan Lowry, Carl Junction, and Meyer Lively, Nixa, and Cason Bekmeier, Republic, all with 76.
