LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Joplin’s offense went cold on a frigid night in suburban Kansas City.
The Eagles struggled to get much offensive traction going and lost 21-0 to Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 District 3 championship game on Friday night, where winds of 20 miles per hour meant the game started with a wind chill of 25 degrees.
The loss ends the season for the Eagles with a 10-2 record and saw the four-game winning streak snapped by the Broncos after turning the ball over five times.
It was the first time Joplin had been shutout in a game since 2010 — a 41-0 loss to Rockhurst.
“Turnovers, and we couldn’t sustain long drives on offense like we have been used to all season,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Turnovers, man, you can’t give a team extra possessions.”
The No. 3-ranked Broncos (11-1) scored twice in the second quarter and added the final score with just more than 2 minutes left to punch a ticket into the semifinals against No. 1 Christian Brothers College High School next week.
But trailing 14-0 going into the fourth quarter, the Eagles had a chance to cut the lead in half again. It was the seventh time No. 5-ranked Joplin got the ball down by two scores but came up empty.
“The third quarter killed us against the wind and we couldn’t get anything going in the passing game,” Jasper said. “We felt we could get to the fourth, and we did, we could get a big play, maybe get the field flipped or get a turnover down or something to get us going; get within a touchdown and get momentum.”
The Eagles got the ball with 9:29 left but started the drive at the 11-yard line. A delay-of-game penalty pushed Joplin back from the start. Quarterback Always Wright hit Terrance Gibson for a 22-yard gain on 3rd-and-17 from the 4-yard line. On 4th-and-6 from the Joplin, Wright hit Bruce Wilbert for a 43-yard gain. That play, though, was nullified by a penalty and Joplin punted instead of going for it again.
The Broncos marched down and added the final score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Southern Illinois commit Tre Baker to Tanner Howes.
Moments later, Joplin fumbled the kickoff return, the fifth and final turnover in the loss.
The Broncos got the ball first but linebacker Draven VanGilder stopped Howes a yard short of the first-down marker at the Joplin 40.
The first Joplin turnover came two plays after Landon Atherton hauled in an 18-yard pass but the ball was stripped and Lee’s Summit North took over at midfield.
Joplin’s second drive ended on an interception by DeAndre Beasley at the 38. Two plays later, Baker hit Devin Blayney for a 62-yard touchdown.
The Eagles responded with a 14-play drive that ended on a turnover on downs on an incomplete pass at the Broncos’ 17. The key plays that kept the drive alive was a pass interference call on a pass from Wilbert to Gibson and Drew VanGilder getting five yards on a fake punt to keep the drive going.
The Broncos appeared to make it 21-0 less than two minutes into the second half but a holding call negated it. The Broncos then went for a field goal later in the drive, but Draven VanGilder blocked it with 9:48 left in the third.
Joplin had two turnovers in the third, an interception and a dropped punt at the 1-yard line. However, the Broncos fumbled the very next play and Joplin kept the two-touchdown deficit going into the fourth.
“We kept battling, one thing our guys do, we face adversity and keep battling and stick with it,” Jasper said. “There wasn’t a lot going right at times but we kept going out there and kept working at it.”
