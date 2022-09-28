SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Call it a three-peat.
By winning the No. 1 singles bracket at the Central Ozark Conference tournament on Wednesday, Joplin's Emma Watts is a three-time conference champion.
The senior (19-6) won the two previous years in doubles with former Eagle Astrid Cardenas.
In her singles matches, Watts took care of business. She won by scores of 8-2 against Republic, 8-1 over Nixa and 8-3 versus Ozark.
Joplin's Brynn Driver dropped her matches at No. 2 singles. The senior fell to Willard 9-7 and Ozark 6-1.
Both of Joplin's doubles teams made it to the consolation finals.
At No. 1, Mya Ndedi-Ntepe and Jensen Vowels dropped an 8-6 decision to Willard before bouncing back with a 6-0 shutout over Neosho. The duo suffered a 6-3 setback to Ozark in consolation.
Joplin's No. 2 team of Alex Carson-Bonnie Smith defeated Neosho 6-1 before losing to Republic by an identical score. The duo picked up victories over Carthage and Webb City by finals of 6-2 and 6-0, respectively.
Carson-Smith fell to Carl Junction 6-2 in the consolation final.
Nixa won the overall COC title. Joplin continues its season with districts coming up.
