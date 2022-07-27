Always Wright won’t be playing basketball far from Joplin this winter.
Wright’s playing in his own backyard — at least for one year — as he’s chosen to bet on himself and go the junior college route.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard has signed to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, the always competitive NJCAA program in Miami, Okla.
Wright believes playing for the Golden Norsemen can help him reach his goal of transferring to a Division I school someday.
“Originally, I was going to go the post-grad route, but I didn’t want my parents to pay any money out of pocket whenever I had full scholarships available,” Wright said. “So going the JUCO route is a year to give me a year of experience under my belt, playing against college bodies and getting ready for the college scene.”
Wright said NEO recruited him the longest out of any school.
“Their loyalty stuck with me and also their coaching staff,” Wright said. “It’s a family atmosphere. Their coaches have a great development system for players. I feel like I have the best shot at NEO for those coaches to develop me into the player I want to be.”
As a senior, Wright was a unanimous first team all-Central Ozark Conference performer in basketball. He picked up first-team all-area honors from the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association, averaging 21.4 points while shooting 52% from the floor and 48% from beyond the arc as Joplin finished 19-8 this past season.
Wright totaled 1,457 points for his career in an Eagle uniform.
“Having Always in our backyard was a blessing,” NEO head coach Jeremy Jackson said. “He’s somebody that can flourish at the junior college level. His pass/dribble/shoot is one of those skills that are top notch. He’s got tremendous athleticism and length. He’s going to be a nightmare for a lot of players to match up with and guard. We want to get him better on the defensive end, letting him use that athleticism and length which will translate into him getting a lot of open shots and transition opportunities.
“He’s a full-qualifier, so his plan is to play one year and move up to the Division I level. We’ve had a really good track record of sending our guys to some pretty good DI schools in the past.”
Admittedly, Wright said his decision was scary. But he feels the pros outweigh the cons, leaving little doubt to go the JUCO route.
“I’m happy with my decision,” Wright said. “I think it will really benefit me. Playing with 7-foot guys that we have on the team. I want to help bring home a national championship for Miami and then try and win JUCO National Player of the Year. I think going (JUCO) is only going to get me better for the next step in my college career.”
NEO is wagering too on Wright’s potential.
“He’s a special talent,” Jackson added. “His younger brother (All) is really good. His father (Joe) was an amazing basketball player at Kansas State and a local legend. I think that’s a great thing to have part of NEO. We are very excited and can’t wait to get started with Always in August when he steps on campus.”
