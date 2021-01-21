LEBANON, Mo — It was a night for the Wright brothers to fly high.
Junior Always Wright (40) and freshman All Wright (21) combined for 61 of Joplin's (9-4) points to lead the Eagles to an 86-69 victory over Gateway City Elite in the first round of the Lebanon Hall of Fame Classic on Thursday night.
A game-high 40 points marked a new career-high for Always, whose previous career-high was 32 on Nov. 30, 2020 against McDonald County in the season opener.
The Eagles clash with host Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. today.
JOPLIN GIRLS 50, HILLCREST 26
Joplin held a 27-18 advantage at the break and the Lady Eagles (6-8) defense yielded only eight points in the second half to notch a lopsided victory over Hillcrest (1-6).
"We got off to a slow start on both ends of the floor, but the girls really clamped down defensively after the first quarter," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "We still have things that we need to clean up, but the girls played hard and it was nice for them to get the win."
Emma Floyd scored a team-high 10 points to lead Joplin. Brooke Nice and Brynn Driver added nine apiece while Lily Pagan had seven.
The Hornets were led by Kiley Coffelt with 12 points.
Joplin hosts Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WC BOYS 75, FORT SCOTT 60
FRONTENAC, Kan. — Webb City outscored Fort Scott by 15 points in the first quarter en route to its 15-point win in a pool game at the Frontenac Tournament on Thursday night.
The Cardinals (10-2) continue pool play tonight at 7 against host Frontenac.
Webb City held a 38-26 lead at halftime and a 55-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Mekhi Garrard and Nickhai Howard paced Webb City offensively with 17 points apiece, while Cohl Vaden added 16 points and Luke Brumit 13 points.
Vaden led the team in 3-point makes with four. Howard chipped in three triples.
Gavin Pytlowany led the scoring for Fort Scott with 17 points. Trey Brown tallied 12 points and Teagan Southwell 10 points.
CJ GIRLS 75, PITTSBURG 43
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Destiny Buerge scored a game-high 26 points to help Carl Junction hand Pittsburg its first loss of the season on Thursday night at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (10-4) jumped out to an 18-8 advantage in the first quarter and held a 37-22 lead at halftime and 49-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Outside of Buerge’s game-high scoring total, CJ had two other scorers in double figures in Jessa Hylton and Kylie Scott, who tallied 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Madden Petty led the scoring for Pittsburg (6-1) with 19 points.
The Bulldogs travel to Monett for a nonconference contest on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
PARSONS BOYS 71, MCAULEY 40
CHEROKEE, Kan. — Parsons jumped out to a 23-5 lead and never looked back in an eventual 31-point win over McAuley Catholic in a consolation semifinal on Thursday in the Lancer Classic.
McAuley plays in the tournament’s fifth-place game on Saturday against Southeast High School.
Thomas Black paced the scoring for the Warriors (4-8) with 10 points while Joe Staton chipped in six points.
Ethan Houk and Jesse Jones led the scoring for Parsons with nine points apiece.
TJ BOYS 61, SARCOXIE 41
LIBERAL, Mo. — Caden Meyers and Dhruv Gheewala scored 23 and 16 points, respectively, to aid Thomas Jefferson Independent to a 20-point win over Sarcoxie in the semifinals of the Tony Dubray Classic on Thursday.
The Cavaliers (12-1) advanced to the championship to take on Galena, a 52-48 victor over St. Mary’s Colgan, on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
TJ jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the opening quarter and held a 29-15 lead at halftime and 48-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Drew Goodhope also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers with 11 points.
Terio Asterio led the scoring for Sarcoxie with 11 points.
EMPORIA BOYS 61, CARTHAGE 39
EMPORIA, Kan. — Fifth-seeded Emporia (6-3) mounted a 37-15 lead at intermission and didn't look back in a lopsided win over fourth-seeded Carthage (4-9) in the first round of the Ralph Miller Classic.
Charles Snyder posted a game-high 21 points to lead the Spartans, while Chance Gilpin and Jacob Ortega chipped in 10 apiece.
Carthage was paced by Joel Pugh's 15 points — 12 of those points came from beyond the arc. Max Templeman added nine. The Tigers plays Coffeyville next at 3 p.m. today on the loser's side of the bracket.
WRESTLING
JOPLIN 54, KICKAPOO 30
The Joplin wrestling team logged six falls en route to a 24-point dual win over Kickapoo on Thursday night at Joplin High School.
Registering falls for the Eagles were Sam Melton (106), Freddy Cerrato-Martinez (120), Rocky Walker (126), Josiah Vaughn (132), Jack Stanley (152) and Brenden Mynatt (160).
Kickapoo was empty at three weight classes.
Joplin hosts Reeds Spring in a dual on Tuesday.
