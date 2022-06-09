Always Wright needed little to no time to collect his thoughts when the topic of dunking a basketball or scoring a touchdown was brought up.
Wright had an instant favorite.
“I’d say dunking on somebody,” Wright said. “That’s probably the best feeling in the world.”
The dual-sport athlete is fresh off graduating from Joplin High School following a decorated career in basketball and football. He fielded college scholarship offers for both sports, but the inevitable decision has arrived.
Basketball or football?
“Oh yes, (basketball) without a doubt,” Wright said. “In terms of sports, it was always my first love. I’ve been dribbling a basketball since I was able to walk. It’s something that has always stuck with me.”
Wright comes from a family of athletes. His father, Joe, was one of the most prolific scoring guards at Carthage. He earned first-team all-state honors in Class 3 in 1982 after averaging more than 30 points per game.
He continued to distinguish himself at State Fair Community College and finished his college career at Kansas State (1984-1987). Joe Wright also played professional basketball overseas for over a decade.
Another Carthage icon and Always' uncle, Felix Wright, played eight years in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.
A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Always Wright averaged 21.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while helping Joplin to a 19-8 overall record this past season. The senior capped his career by earning unanimous first team All-COC honors and finishing with nearly 1,500 points.
Wright said his recruiting ramped up considerably after basketball, as he was also still considering football at the time.
“It was definitely a crazy process having to handle recruiting in two different sports,” Wright said. “But now that I’m focused on basketball, it has slowed down. I’m starting to enjoy it.”
Wright has spent the last few months playing AAU ball for Michael Porter Jr. Elite — a program the Denver Nuggets’ small forward started last year in partnership with his sponsor Puma. It’s based in Columbia.
Wright said the experience has allowed him to play around the country and gain more exposure from college coaches.
“I’ve also got to play with my little brother (All Wright), so it’s always great playing with him,” Always said. “It has been a fun experience, playing in different cities and in front of coaches to get my name out there.”
The biggest takeaway from playing against that caliber of competition?
“Definitely stepping into an alpha role,” Wright said. “Knowing that you can play with other players from different cities that are big time in their cities, but still being that alpha.”
Wright said Division I schools North Texas, Nebraska-Omaha and Buffalo have knocked on the door with interest. He’s also received an offer from local Division II school Missouri Southern.
The time for when he plans to commit is nearing, Wright said. He has three tournaments to play with MPJ Elite in July.
“So after the last tournament in July, that’s when I plan on making my decision where I’m playing in college,” Wright said.
Wright said he’s received a lot of guidance, especially from his father, for advice.
“He’s told me to not get rushed by being late on a decision,” Wright said. “Just take my time, enjoy it and have fun with it. I lean on him a lot. It’s great to have someone that had that experience in college. He’s been a great help with this recruiting process.”
The game of football will not be lost on Wright. He was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the area this past fall, throwing 2,217 passing yards for 25 touchdowns.
Wright added nearly 500 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns as Joplin reached the district finals for the third time in four years. In fact, he had an offer on the table to play for his uncle Felix’s alma mater at DI Drake.
“I loved playing football,” Wright said. “For a minute, I thought I’d be playing football in college. But things changed. I just found more love in basketball.”
