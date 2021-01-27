Josh Yarnall will be the first to admit his faults as a little kid, but whenever he hit the soccer field, everything changed.
“Whenever I was a little kid, I wasn’t the smartest or wasn’t the best at math or reading,” Yarnall said. “Whenever I played soccer, I felt like I was on an even field with everyone. I have played soccer since a very young age. Growing up, that’s what I knew I wanted to do in the future.”
The Joplin senior standout’s dream came to fruition when he signed a letter of intent to further his soccer career at Central Methodist University on Wednesday afternoon at Joplin High School.
“It feels amazing,” Yarnall said. “I’ve had a lot of great offers and a lot of great opportunities. I’m really glad Central Methodist reached out to me because they have a lot of good things I want both academically and for sports. It was just amazing that they even offered.”
Yarnall opted to play at Central Methodist over Columbia College, Hannibal-LaGrange and Wingate. The Eagles’ team captain was attracted to CMU for several reasons.
“For one, I wanted to go into nursing and they have a great nursing program there,” Yarnall said. “But also, they’re the defending NAIA national champions for the past two years. They have a great soccer program. I’m really glad I get to be a part of that. I hope we continue that streak of being national champions.”
Yarnall said he will remember his time at Joplin “wishingly” because he evolved so much from his freshman year to his senior campaign. In fact, he was voted MVP and defensive player of the year by his team, according to Joplin soccer coach Josh Thompson.
Yarnall also earned first-team all-COC and first-team all-district honors as a senior in 2020.
“Whenever I took over as head coach a couple of years ago, it was great to already have him a part of the program,” Thompson said. “He was eager to step into a leadership position with the team. He’s certainly somebody who leads by example at all times whether it’s just helping out or intensity in practices. There’s definitely no time off with him. He goes hard and brings up the level of practices and in games for us.”
Yarnall has a solid idea of how CMU will utilize him at the college level.
“They play a very direct kind of play,” Yarnall said. “They’ll probably have me at defender and midfielder. They do like to rotate other players around and I have had to play different positions throughout my soccer career, so I’m really excited to see where they put me. I feel like I’ll bring physicality. You can ask a lot of my teammates that I definitely try to play physical during our matches. So much that sometimes I injure myself by accident, but I really try to get that aggressive play down.”
Yarnall said his first goal once he arrives at CMU is to help the team defend its national championship. He aims to reach the Heart of America Athletic Conference first-team as a freshman.
As far as the dedication that lies ahead with being a college athlete, Yarnall said he has gotten accustomed to that level of commitment by being a dual-sport athlete at Joplin. In addition to playing varsity soccer and tennis, he’s already pursuing his associate’s degree while in high school.
Not bad for someone who said he struggled with math and reading as a kid.
“I feel like I did a turn around,” Yarnall said.
